Steve Bannon warns of ‘big fight’ in Republican Party if Trump picks Haley as VP

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amid rumours that Donald Trump may be eyeing Nikki Haley as his vice president, Trump loyalists are warning the former president not to go down that route because it could cause a “big fight” within the Republican Party.

“One of the fights we’re going to have, a big fight, will take place in the spring will be – they’re going to try to force Nikki on the ticket,” former White House strategist Steve Bannon said on far-right political activist Jack Posobiec’s podcast Human Events.

Bannon predicted that people may recommend Ms Haley for Mr Trump’s ticket because she “balances things” and “can bring together that 15 per cent of never-Trumpers” to support the former president’s campaign.

In recent weeks, Ms Haley’s campaign has picked up more support and narrowed Mr Trump’s lead over her. Polling from CBS News/YouGov showed that voters viewed the former UN ambassador as more likable and reasonable than the former president.

The momentum in the 2024 presidential campaigns has led the two Republican candidates to launch attacks on one another, despite having previously worked together in Mr Trump’s administration. But people close to the former president say Mr Trump has suggested Ms Haley could be an asset as a vice president.

But Bannon and Mr Posobiec have warned that supporters will view a potential Trump/Haley ticket with fury – suggesting competition between the two would get the best of them.

“If Nikki Haley is in this administration, in any capacity, it will fail,” Bannon said. “She’s a viper and when she gets in there she’ll try to run it as prime minister. She’ll try to be a Dick Cheney.”

Mr Posobiec went as far as to spread a theory from pollster Richard Baris, whose polling firm received an “F” rating by FiveThirtyEight, that insinuates an assassination attempt on Mr Trump would occur should Ms Haley be chosen as his vice president.

“Baris’ warning was this: ‘You put her in as vice president, and they will find someone to Lee-Harvey-Oswald Trump, get him out of there and make her president instead’,” Mr Posobiec said, allegedly quoting Mr Baris.