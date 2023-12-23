Trump fumes about ‘scam’ New Hampshire poll showing Haley closing gap

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has slammed a recent 2024 primary poll as a “scam” after it showed that Nikki Haley is now trailing him by a mere four points in New Hampshire.

The 21 December poll conducted by the American Research Group indicated that 33 per cent of likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters support the former president while 29 per cent support Ms Haley.

“Fake New Hampshire poll was released on Birdbrain,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social, referring to his former UN ambassador by his less-than-endearing nickname for her.

“Just another scam! Ratings challenged FoxNews will play it to the hilt. Sununu now one of the least popular governors in the U.S. Real poll to follow,” he continued.

The news comes after Ms Haley has recently received notable endorsements from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the Koch brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity Action.

LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, a Democrat, has also donated a quarter of a million dollars to a pro-Haley super PAC.

Mr Hoffman’s donation followed JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s plea to Democratic donors to back Ms Haley’s campaign.

Nikki Haley addresses guests during a campaign stop in Nevada, Iowa, on 18 December 2023 (Getty Images)

National polling has long shown Mr Trump has a substantial lead over his Republican rivals but there has been a recent growing shift among megadonors to support Ms Haley instead.

The former South Carolina governor has been on an upward swing in recent months. Her poll numbers have consistently risen in response to stellar debate performances.

Yet, despite her rising star, she has been reluctant to criticise the prominent frontrunner — a strategy that the former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has repeatedly implemented.

That tactic seems to have paid off somewhat for Mr Christie. According to the new poll, Mr Christie also earned 13 per cent support from likely Republican voters in New Hampshire.

The 21 December poll also showed a widened gap between Ms Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who have been neck-and-neck in other polls for months. This survey showed Mr DeSantis garnering just 6 per cent support.