Former Trump advisor and convicted felon Steve Bannon has floated the idea that Marjorie Taylor Greene should be appointed to the president-elect’s new administration as the head of Homeland Security.

Fellow Trump ally Greene, who was re-elected to congress for the third time on Tuesday, spoke to Bannon following the sweeping Republican victory.

Bannon noted that the Georgia firebrand had “been with us from the beginning,” adding “Congressman Greene, you’ve done so much work. You’re such a fighter. Now, is there any truth to the rumor that you’re going to take over as DHS?”

Greene laughed but dodged the question somewhat, replying: “I don’t know what’s going to happen Steve, we’re just thrilled to have President Trump back in the White House.”

Steve Bannon (far left) speaks to Marjorie Taylor Greene (far right) following Donald Trump’s election win on Tuesday ( Screengrab/ Real America’s Voice )

The congresswoman went on to express her excitement at the Trump victory, saying that the administration would “dismantle the Deep State,” a conspiracy she has been known to peddle in the past.

“We are going to restore peace and prosperity back for the American people, and we’re going to end those foreign wars, and we’re going to end the climate change scam,” she said. “Everything’s going to be restored. We’re so excited.”

Greene has also been a vocal critic of the ongoing prosecution of the so-called “J6ers” – insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 2021 following Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden.

In the 45 months since January 6 more than 1,532 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach, including more than 571 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the FBI.

The cases are being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, which do not fall under the DHS.

However, along with Bannon, Greene has committed to “work like crazy” to ensure pardons for all “J6ers” and also to “go after those people that persecuted them.”

Bannon surrendered to authorities earlier this year and served a four-month sentence in federal prison on contempt charges for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the Capitol attack. He previously described himself as a “political prisoner.”