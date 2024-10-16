Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump’s recent dance-filled town hall- as the comedian put on aviator sunglasses and impersonated Joe Biden’s reaction to the odd event.

Colbert, host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” made a series of jokes Tuesday night about Trump’s Monday town hall. where he danced for more than 30 minutes after two attendees had a medical emergency.

Trump called for his staff to play “Ave Maria” after the first attendee appeared to faint. A second person appeared to collapse soon afterward. As the second person received help, Trump called for his staff to play “Ave Maria” yet again.

Stephen Colbert dons aviator sunglasses as he impersonates President Joe Biden on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert )

“Come on, come on,” Colbert remarked as he mocked the event. “At least switch up your sad music.”

Afterward the spectators were treated, Trump ended the question portion of the event.

“Let’s not do any more questions,” Trump said at the event. “Let’s just listen to music.”

The former president then swayed to his favorite hits, including “YMCA” and “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” for roughly half an hour.

Colbert mocked the former president for cutting the event short, emphasizing he had only taken a handful of questions. He also did his own rendition of Trump’s iconic fist-pumping dance moves.

“Now, up to this point, Trump had only taken five questions in total,” Colbert added. “He had 40 minutes left in his town hall, and he decided to fill them like this.”

Colbert mocked Trump’s dance moves on Tuesday night as he addressed an odd town hall featuring the former president ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert )

After a few more riffs on Trump’s music choice, Colbert then whipped out his best impersonation of Biden, complete with the president’s iconic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

“You kicked me out of the race for being too old and crazy, that guy’s doing the dayroom shuffle to ‘November Rain,’” Colbert said, evoking his inner Biden.

As Colbert closed out his opening monologue, he made a joke about the musical “Cats” while referring to Trump’s repeated false claim that Haitian immigrations in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets.

“Trump closed out the event with some handshaking to another beloved song, ‘Memory,’ which, of course, is from his favorite musical: ‘They're Eating the Cats.’”