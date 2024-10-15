✕ Close Donald Trump tells Fox he would call in troops against US citizens

Donald Trump launched into a late-night Truth Social rant about election rival Kamala Harris’s medical records last night, alleging that while his own health is “flawless”, hers is “not good”, citing what he claimed were two “deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning” that were mentioned in the report she released over the weekend.

The Republican also taunted his rival for pushing for a second debate and predicted her upcoming Fox News interview with Bret Baier would be “weak and soft”.

The Democrat meanwhile hit back at a rally in Eerie, Pennsylvania, by playing recordings of Trump threatening to deploy the National Guard or even the military against American citizens from a Sunday interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo and calling him “increasingly unstable and unhinged”.

The former president was in the same state last night taking part in a town hall event in suburban Philadelphia that turned into a confused, impromptu dance party when two people in the audience suffered medical emergencies.

Trump was left bizarrely bopping his head on stage for 39 minutes to a selection of pop music and show tunes leading Harris to tweet: “Hope he’s okay.”