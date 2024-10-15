Harris teases Trump after ex president ends town hall with a 39-minute music session: Live updates
Donald Trump tries to deflect from health concerns and widely ridiculed town hall music session as Kamala Harris prepares for key interview with Charlamagne Tha God
Donald Trump launched into a late-night Truth Social rant about election rival Kamala Harris’s medical records last night, alleging that while his own health is “flawless”, hers is “not good”, citing what he claimed were two “deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning” that were mentioned in the report she released over the weekend.
The Republican also taunted his rival for pushing for a second debate and predicted her upcoming Fox News interview with Bret Baier would be “weak and soft”.
The Democrat meanwhile hit back at a rally in Eerie, Pennsylvania, by playing recordings of Trump threatening to deploy the National Guard or even the military against American citizens from a Sunday interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo and calling him “increasingly unstable and unhinged”.
The former president was in the same state last night taking part in a town hall event in suburban Philadelphia that turned into a confused, impromptu dance party when two people in the audience suffered medical emergencies.
Trump was left bizarrely bopping his head on stage for 39 minutes to a selection of pop music and show tunes leading Harris to tweet: “Hope he’s okay.”
Actor Julianna Margulies voices latest Lincoln Project ad
Acclaimed TV actor Julianna Margulies has lent her voice to the latest Lincoln Project ad encouraging voters to support Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.
The ad titled “Your Boys” focuses on teaching sons to respect women, be honest and honorable, and not bully or lie, and that voting against the example set by Trump is one way of doing that.
“Donald Trump and JD Vance are ugly, pathetic excuses for what it means to be a man,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff, Ryan Wiggins. “As boy moms, it is our responsibility to show our sons that treating women with respect and being an honest, honorable human is the highest form of ‘manliness.’ Vote for them by voting for her.”
Watch below:
Almost one-third of Border Patrol’s cameras along the US-Mexico border ‘don’t work’
Nearly one third of surveillance cameras along the US-Mexico border are not working, according to an internal memo from Border Patrol.
Roughly 150 of the 500 cameras on watchtowers along the border have been affected, causing “significant impacts” on operations according to the memo obtained by NBC.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
Nearly one-third of Border Patrol's cameras along the US-Mexico border 'don't work'
Roughly 150 of the 500 cameras on watchtowers along the border have been affected nationwide, causing ‘significant impacts’ on operations according to the memo
Trump’s speech at Economic Club of Chicago ‘experiencing slight delay'
Anne Hathaway shares presidential endorsement
Here’s Meredith Clark with the story.
Anne Hathaway shares presidential endorsement choice weeks before 2024 election
Hathaway performed a surprise rendition of Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’ at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser event
Jimmy Kimmel challenges Trump to put his ‘biglyest’ brain to the test
Jimmy Kimmel has called on Donald Trump to put his “biglyest” brain to the test and take a cognitive exam live on TV ahead of Election Day.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host taunted the former president on Monday night over his unwillingness to share his medical records with the American public, after Kamala Harris released hers on Saturday.
“Tannibal Lecter is getting more erratic every day,” Kimmel quipped about Trump’s cognitive fitness in his opening monologue.
James Liddell reports.
Jimmy Kimmel challenges Trump to put his 'biglyest' brain to the test
Jimmy Kimmel Live! host revived the infamous adjective to take a swipe at the 78-year-old’s cognitive fitness
Rufus Wainwright says it was ‘blasphemy’ for Trump to use his music at town hall dance party
Musician Rufus Wainwright has issued a statement after his version of the song “Hallelujah” was played during Donald Trump’s widely mocked town hall-turned-dance party last night in Pennsylvania.
The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth . I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the goof in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”
Watch: Trump’s ongoing love for chart that saved his life
Latest poll updates: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?
Here’s Alicja Hagopian with the latest polling data.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Trump deflects from concerns over his health by falsely claiming Harris medical report ‘really bad’
Amid concerns over his own health and mental acuity, Donald Trump is attempting to deflect by falsely claiming that Kamala Harris’s medical report is “really bad” — which it is not given it was published on Saturday.
The former president wrote on Truth Social: “Kamala’s Medical Report is really bad. With all of the problems that she has, there is a real question as to whether or not she should be running for President! MY REPORT IS PERFECT - NO PROBLEMS!!!”
Trump has not released a detailed medical report, instead republishing a vague letter from his doctor from November 2023, and two letters from Rep Ronny Jackson concerning the wound to his ear from July this year.
Here’s our report on Harris’s medical report:
Harris medical report finds 'physical and mental resiliency' to be president
Kamala Harris releases medical record as Donald Trump’s campaign reposts reports on ear and year-old health update
Trump compared to pumpkin by ‘The View' hosts
The View panel compare Trump to a pumpkin as Whoopi Goldberg fall-out continues
The View panel compared Donald Trump to a pumpkin following a make-up blunder as the fall-out between the former US president and host Whoopi Goldberg continues. Discussing Trump’s refusal to release his medical records, The View panel member Ana Navarro pulled up a picture of him on Monday’s show (14 October) along with a make-up sponge. Ms Navarro said: “I know it’s pumpkin spice season, but I want to show the Trump campaign that this is up a make-up sponge, you use it to blend. “The biggest border control problem Trump has is between his real skin and his make-up skin.” Ms Goldberg referenced Trump calling Kamala Harris a derogatory name. She added: “I thought we were supposed to be getting away from this. This guy, when he says we need to get away from it, it means there is more coming.”
