Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stephen A Smith finally rules himself out of presidential bid: ‘Have to give up a lot of money to do that’

The bombastic TV personality has positioned himself as a centrist, criticizing everyone from President Donald Trump to Democrats and progressives

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 10 June 2025 17:19 EDT
Comments
Related video: Stephen A Smith spars with Fox News Hannity over Trump's mental state

Sports broadcaster Stephen A Smith has said that he has "no desire" to run for office after months of flirting with the idea, saying he would "have to give up a lot of money."

On Monday night, the ESPN star told Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, he would prefer to be a "hell raiser" and is not looking to run for president in 2028.

“The way I look at it, the money that I have earned working my ass off all of these years now, I would have to curry favor, which means I would be owned. And I ain’t having that, so I’m not interested in that at all,” he said.

Smith had previously hinted at a possible political run, saying earlier this year that he was "leaving all doors open" for a potential presidential run, The Hill reports.

In April, President Donald Trump said during a NewsNation town hall that he'd "love" to see Smith run for office.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said during an appearance on the Daily Show in June, 2025, that he isn’t considering running for office
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said during an appearance on the Daily Show in June, 2025, that he isn’t considering running for office (ABC News)
Recommended

Smith said he was more interested in being a voice for change than filling a chair in the Oval Office.

“I want to be a major player in terms of a voice and a conduit for change,” he said. “I want to make sure that people know that the BS has got to stop!”

He said he wants to "make sure people are uncomfortable and that they not going to get away with the BS that they been getting away with,"

“I think the politicians in this country have served to divide us and paint us against one another for their own selfish deeds, and I think that they have contributed to the demise of this country,” he said.

Smith has previously criticized both Trump and the Democratic Party following its electoral defeat in 2024.

He previously said he did not like "what I'm seeing" with Trump, but noted that "I'm not surprised." Smith also took shots at the Democrats, saying that they 'talk and they talk and they talk" but then they "position themselves to do absolutely nothing."

“So I don’t mind calling them out at all. I don’t give a damn who it is: It could be a councilman, it could be a mayor, it could be a governor, it could be a senator or a representative, the president himself,” Smith told Stewart, earning him applause. “I could care less: Whoever needs to go, needs to go.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in