Far-right House members suggest rebellion against Johnson could be on the horizon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Republican members of the House of Representatives emerged from their caucus meeting on Wednesday with their moods bolstered by the successful retention of their majority - but with clear signs that a post-election unity period may be short-lived.

There’s clearly no appetite among the GOP’s party elders for another drawn-out leadership fight similar to the one that consumed the party in the fall of 2023, or the more than a dozen votes required to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker at the beginning of that same year.

But that isn’t likely to stop the party’s rowdy and camera-ready rank and file members, who indicated to reporters on Wednesday that Speaker Mike Johnson had yet to consolidate the kind of support he would need to avert such a conflict in January.

“I’m sure…yeah, I think there will be some opposition [to Johnson],” Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told reporters as she departed the meeting. She declined to name any possible challengers to the speaker, or say whether or not she’d be supporting Johnson on a secret ballot.

She and other members including Marc Molinaro described a jovial, light-on-policy vibe in Wednesday’s meeting, which was attended by President-elect Donald Trump and members of his incoming administration, including Elon Musk, who is set to lead a likely White House advisory council called the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

“Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him. Until I don’t like him,” Trump said, jokingly, according to members in the room. He would also joke that he planned to poach a few more members from the chamber for his Cabinet, a prospect GOP leadership has looked at with chagrin.

open image in gallery Mike Johnson, the GOP House speaker, held a press conference along with members of Republican leadership on the House steps on Tuesday after Republicans declared victory in the race for majorities in the House and Senate. Even with Trump’s backing of Mike Johnson, conservative grievances threaten to derail incoming GOP Congress ( Getty Images )

Molinaro, who recently conceded his House race in New York, told reporters of the president’s remarks: “The President was relaxed and funny today, and it was refreshing... He was being funny. I think that we all spent far too much time [parsing his words].”

But while Paulina Luna predicted that Johnson would suffer “less” defections than McCarthy did on the secret ballot, she still expected that the speaker would see some support drop off. She hinted that Johnson could do much to earn back trust with backbenchers by negotiating with them on House rules for the upcoming term.

[I]t’s a big game of trust, and there’s not a lot of trust in Washington,” said Paulina Luna. “So hopefully, though, everyone can unify behind the President’s agenda.”

House members will convene at the beginning of next year to select a new speaker for the chamber; traditionally, the two parties determine their respective nominees in private conference meetings like the one Wednesday.

In 2023, however, Republican backbenchers mounted a resistance to the confirmation of McCarthy, who had previously won his party’s private ballot. The result was an embarrassing dragged-out fight, after which McCarthy prevailed through sheer attrition.

He’d go on to last less than a year in the job, eventually ousted by a handful of conservative members voting with the chamber’s Democratic minority in unison to unseat him. Johnson was installed after the rise and fall of several alternatives, including Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise and Byron Donalds, only to face another attempt to unseat him led by Marjorie Taylor Greene the following year.

Greene’s bid to kick Johnson out of the speaker’s chair over his support for Ukraine aid was defeated when Democrats, who supported the Ukraine aid package too, voted to protect the GOP speaker.

open image in gallery Anna Paulina Luna, seen here in May 2024, told reporters on Wednesday that she expects Johnson to be challenged for the speakership in the GOP’s conference vote ( Getty Images )

Thomas Massie was the lone House Republican supporting that second bid to oust Johnson alongside Greene. He declined to say on Wednesday how he’d vote in the speaker’s race, but blasted the speaker for holding a “neocon” worldview and Johnson’s reversal on support for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which libertarians and progressives have argued constitutes severe government overreach into individual privacy rights — Massie called the speaker’s flip-flop a “betrayal.”

“Well, I’m still trying to get over the betrayal on FISA, where he flipped 180 degrees, said he was in a SCIF and he learned things in the SCIF. I was in the same SCIF for three and a half hours. I’m sorry — there was nothing in that SCIF that would persuade you to betray the Constitution that way,” said Massie, referring to a secure chamber where members view classified materials.

He argued that the FISA policy coupled with Johnson’s support for Ukraine aid essentially put him at odds with the non-interventionalist aims of the incoming Trump administration — though analysts have questioned how genuine Trump’s supposed stance really is.

“[Johnson]’s basically a neocon, and Trump, at least in his campaign, is the opposite of that. I don’t know what his Cabinet positions are telegraphing, but Speaker Johnson is going to have to do a 180 on a lot of the policy that he’s shoved down our throats in the House if he’s going to support Trump’s mandate,” commented Massie.

open image in gallery Thomas Massie was one of two Republican members to lead an attempt to oust Mike Johnson earlier this year. ( Getty Images )

But there’s likely to be significant pressure — both internal and external — working against any Republican who tries to mount a direct challenge against Johnson.

Trump, in the House Republican conference meeting on Wednesday, gave Johnson his full backing: “I’m with him all the way.” House GOP members in leadership are also already publicly playing offense against any would-be malcontents. Party members will also be under significant scrutiny from MAGA-world, which will be on the lookout for anyone deemed a traitor to the incoming president’s nationalist conservative agenda.

“I think it would be a huge mistake to challenge [Johnson] and anybody that thinks what we did last term worked well, I think, is delusional,” said Tom Cole, chairman of the powerful (and highly sought-after) Appropriations panel.

“The challenge got us off to a bad start. It bedeviled things. Getting rid of Speaker McCarthy was a dumb idea. The reality is the people that did it had no exit strategy, no alternative, and it plunged the Congress and the country into chaos for weeks. So I hope we learn from that.”