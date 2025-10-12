Four killed and 20 injured in early morning shooting at South Carolina bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people were killed and 20 more were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina bar, according to police.

The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. on Sunday at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Hundreds of people were nearby when gunshots rang out, the agency said.

Emergency crews found four people dead at the scene, and at least 20 people injured. Beaufort County EMS transported several victims to local hospitals, including four people who were in critical condition. More victims have continued to show up at area hospitals seeking treatment for their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bar was hosting a party for alumni from a nearby high school, according to local outlet WTOC. A security guard who was hired for the event was among those killed, the outlet reports. Police have yet to release the victims’ names as they work to notify their families.

The Independent has contacted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

open image in gallery Police said hundreds of people were at Willie’s Bar and Grill when the shooting unfolded ( Google Maps )

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating “persons of interest” and urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact local law enforcement.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Representative Nancy Mace, whose district includes St. Helena Island, shared a statement asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

“COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County,” she wrote on X. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.”

Senator Tim Scott also called the shooting “heartbreaking.”

“I’m lifting up in prayer the families who lost loved ones and those who were injured,” he wrote on X. “All of us in South Carolina will be holding those affected close in our hearts in the days ahead.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.