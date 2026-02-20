Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seth Meyers seemingly predicted President Donald Trump’s latest announcement about extraterrestrial life six months ago.

The president took to Truth Social on Tuesday, declaring that government departments have been ordered to release information on the existence of life beyond Earth.

His order followed his accusation that former President Obama had revealed classified information about extraterrestrials during a podcast appearance. During the interview, Obama had said that he believed that aliens existed, although he had never seen them.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has announced that federal agencies could start releasing documents related to alien life...six months after Seth Meyers predicted that he would ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Meyers seemingly saw this coming in July, though.

He told his audience on July 24 that he believed Trump was about to unveil the existence of aliens, if only to distract from accusations that he had sent a birthday card to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

“Whatever is in those Epstein files must be really f***ing bad,” said the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “They must be finding so many mentions of Trump, they’re going to have to change the name to the Trump files featuring Jeffrey Epstein. They’re so desperate to distract everyone.”

“I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real,” he added.

open image in gallery Seth Meyers said that Trump could try to distract from the Epstein files with an announcement of alien life ( Getty Images for Perelman Perfor )

Trump has repeatedly denied and not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

His latest declaration about life on other planets comes just weeks after another tranche of documents related to Epstein were unsealed and a day after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) was arrested.

Mountbatten-Windsor, a former friend of Epstein’s, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after the release of the documents led to allegations that he had shared official documents with the pedophile.

open image in gallery Trump claimed that President Obama has disclosed classified information by announcing that he believed aliens were real ( Getty Images )

Although Trump has made a declaration about aliens after a major Epstein revelation, as Meyers predicted, he has not yet actually declared whether aliens actually exist or not.

“I don't know if they're real or not,” he said on Tuesday.

He also suggested that, although Obama supposedly declassified information related to aliens by giving his opinion, he may support the former president.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.