Seth Meyers predicted Trump would announce alien life to distract from Epstein flies six months ago
Seth Meyers claimed that ‘we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real’ in a resurfaced video
Seth Meyers seemingly predicted President Donald Trump’s latest announcement about extraterrestrial life six months ago.
The president took to Truth Social on Tuesday, declaring that government departments have been ordered to release information on the existence of life beyond Earth.
His order followed his accusation that former President Obama had revealed classified information about extraterrestrials during a podcast appearance. During the interview, Obama had said that he believed that aliens existed, although he had never seen them.
“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
Meyers seemingly saw this coming in July, though.
He told his audience on July 24 that he believed Trump was about to unveil the existence of aliens, if only to distract from accusations that he had sent a birthday card to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.
“Whatever is in those Epstein files must be really f***ing bad,” said the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “They must be finding so many mentions of Trump, they’re going to have to change the name to the Trump files featuring Jeffrey Epstein. They’re so desperate to distract everyone.”
“I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real,” he added.
Trump has repeatedly denied and not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
His latest declaration about life on other planets comes just weeks after another tranche of documents related to Epstein were unsealed and a day after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) was arrested.
Mountbatten-Windsor, a former friend of Epstein’s, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after the release of the documents led to allegations that he had shared official documents with the pedophile.
Although Trump has made a declaration about aliens after a major Epstein revelation, as Meyers predicted, he has not yet actually declared whether aliens actually exist or not.
“I don't know if they're real or not,” he said on Tuesday.
He also suggested that, although Obama supposedly declassified information related to aliens by giving his opinion, he may support the former president.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
