Seth Meyers responds after Trump says host’s criticisms of him are ‘probably illegal’

Seth Meyers has responded to President Donald Trump’s latest social media tirade, in which he claimed that the TV host’s “anti-Trump material” was “probably illegal.”

In a rant shared via Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote that the Late Night with Seth Meyers host “may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise,” after Meyers took aim at Trump’s speech to members of the U.S. military last week during an episode on Thursday.

Meyers picked holes in Trump’s post, specifically the claim that Meyers talked “endlessly about electric catapults” by playing a compilation video of the president saying “catapults” on repeat.

“I’m not the talk-about-catapult guy. Just ask my friends,” Meyers said, suggesting it was Trump who had been discussing catapults for years.

Meyers quipped: “Oh, friends are... How would I describe this to you? Okay, so they’re like... They’re like people who enjoy spending time with you, independent of financial and legal favors you can grant them.”

President Donald Trump suggested it's 'probably illegal' to be '100% anti-Trump' in a Truth Social rant aimed at Seth Meyers

Meyers acknowledged that Trump had the right to post about him, adding: “That is your First Amendment right, which I have too, right? We all have it, right?”

The TV host also called out Trump’s repeated claims that he doesn’t regularly watch Meyers’s show, despite having said he tuned into the programme in January.

“You wrote, ‘I watched his show the other night for the first time in years,’ but just ten months ago you wrote, ‘I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers,’” Meyers noted.

“Stuck?” Meyers addressed Trump. “I find it hard to believe you let other people decide what to put on. Everything about your vibe screams, ‘I call the clicker!’”

Meyers demanded an answer from the president, saying: “Which is it? You watched me for the first time in years this week, or you watched for the first time in months in January? Do you not remember?”

He further branded Trump’s post as a distraction, stating: “What we should be talking about instead is the government shutdown you’re not solving or the food assistance you refuse to fund.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday: “Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television... In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.”

Late-night TV host Seth Meyers said Trump's recent social media tirade was a 'distraction' from the government shutdown

“I watched his show the other night for the first time in years,” Trump wrote. “In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.”

He continued: “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment. When asked about the post, a White House official referred The Independent to Trump’s comments.

During Trump’s speech to members of the U.S. military on board the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier in Japan, the president asked the audience to tell him which type of catapult is better for aircraft carriers: steam or electric. Several audience members shouted back: “Steam!”

“They’re spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric,” Trump said. “And the problem, when it breaks, you have to send up to MIT, get the most brilliant people in the world, fly them out, it’s ridiculous.”

Trump was mocked by Seth Meyers for his speech to members of the U.S military on board the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier in Japan last week

“The steam, they said they could fix it with a hammer and a blowtorch, and it works just as well, if not better,” Trump continued. “And I love the sight of that beautiful steam pouring off that deck — with the electric, you don't have that.”

Mocking the speech during his show, Meyers played part of Trump’s dialogue for his audience before remarking: “Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote.”

“Next, they start complaining about how our troops don't tie themselves to rockets anymore,” Meyers added.

Meyers, impersonating Trump, went on: “We used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it, but then everything got woke and they said, ‘You can't tie a person to a rocket.’ But we miss those days, and we're bringing them back.”