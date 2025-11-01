Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump suggested that it is “probably illegal” to be “100% ANTI TRUMP” in a rant about late-night TV host Seth Meyers.

Trump shared the tirade via Truth Social on Saturday afternoon, after the TV personality mocked the president on Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Trump declared that Meyers “may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.”

“I watched his show the other night for the first time in years,” Trump wrote. “In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.”

He continued: “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment. When asked about the post, a White House official referred The Independent to Trump’s comments.

President Donald Trump suggested it's 'PROBABLY ILLEGAL' to be '100% ANTI-TRUMP' in a Truth Social rant aimed at Seth Meyers ( Getty Images for Perelman Perfor )

On Thursday night, Meyers took aim at Trump’s speech to members of the U.S. military earlier this week on board the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier in Japan. There, Trump asked the audience to tell him which type of catapult is better for aircraft carriers: steam or electric. Several audience members shouted back, “Steam!”

“They're spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric,” Trump said. “And the problem, when it breaks, you have to send up to MIT, get the most brilliant people in the world, fly them out, it’s ridiculous.”

“The steam, they said they could fix it with a hammer and a blowtorch, and it works just as well, if not better,” Trump continued. “And I love the sight of that beautiful steam pouring off that deck — with the electric, you don't have that.”

Meyers played part of Trump’s remarks for his audience before remarking: “Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote.”

“Next, they start complaining about how our troops don't tie themselves to rockets anymore,” Meyers added.

Meyers, impersonating Trump, continued: “We used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it, but then everything got woke and they said, ‘You can't tie a person to a rocket.’ But we miss those days, and we're bringing them back.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken aim at Meyers. In August, Trump went on a late-night rant about a “rumor” he heard that NBC had extended Meyer’s contract — even though the network signed a four-year extension with Meyers last year.

“He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child,” Trump wrote at the time. “So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”