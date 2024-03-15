Seth Meyers reveals the reason Trump ‘loves court’ so much

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seth Meyers has roasted Donald Trump saying that he believes the former president “loves court” because the courtroom is a place where “everyone is forced to talk to him”.

Mr Trump turned up at court in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Thursday for a hearing on motions seeking to dismiss charges in his federal classified documents case. The former president’s attendance was not required.

On Mr Meyers’ show on Thursday night, the Late Night show host weighed in on his appearance, declaring that “the guy f***** loves court”.

“He’s always there, even when he’s not required to be there. He’s just scowling at the defence table, storming out of the courtroom, and holding impromptu press conferences while he’s penned in by barricades like a balloon before the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Mr Meyers said.

“Why does he hold onto the bars like that he looks like a seven-year-old watching his older siblings about to ride a rollercoaster,” he quipped, referencing a time Mr Trump was clenching some barricades as he addressed the press before entering the New York courtroom on 15 February.

Donald Trump outside a New York courtroom on 15 February (AFP via Getty Images)

Aside from giving him an opportunity to speak to the media – where he reels off his usual false claims of election interference and witch hunts – Mr Meyers also offered another theory as to why Mr Trump likes to show up at his court hearings.

“Because it’s the one place he can go where everyone’s forced to talk to him,” the host said.

“Court is basically his Cheers,” Mr Meyers continued. “He’s going to have to rope in George Wendt and John Ratzenberger into a criminal conspiracy just so he can sit next to them.”

Hours after Judge Aileen Cannon heard arguments in the courtroom in Florida on Thursday, she dismissed one of his lawyers’ motions to dismiss the case.

While she threw out the motion based on Mr Trump’s legal teams’ arguments that prosecutors’ use of the Espionage Age was unconstitutionally “vague”, Judge Cannon did leave open the possibility that a jury could consider the “vagueness” of the argument at trial.

Seth Meyers spoke out about Trump’s trials (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

The hearing came days after a former Mar-A-Lago employee, who was previously not named in the indictment, spoke to CNN about the case.

Brian Butler claimed that he unknowingly helped load boxes of classified documents onto the former president’s plane.

He also said he told investigators that Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt had repeated classified submarine secrets after he had a conversation with Mr Trump in the spring of 2021.

“Seriously, this should be a massive scandal; that’s the literal definition of buying access,” Mr Meyers reacted.

“A billionaire gave Trump money to be a member of his club, and in return, Trump gave that billionaire sensitive national security secrets; it’s insane.”

He added: “Trump would sell anything for money - he already has: crappy shoes, digital trading cards, pieces of his mugshot suit... I’m surprised he hasn’t already started selling [to] the public yet in an infomercial.”