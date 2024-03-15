✕ Close Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked the judge overseeing the hush-money case against Donald Trump for a 30-day delay in the trial – just 11 days before jury selection was to begin.

On Thursday, Mr Bragg asked Judge Juan Merchan to push back the trial so prosecutors could review approximately 31,000 pages of additional records submitted on Wednesday.

“Based on our initial review of yesterday’s production, those records appear to contain materials related to the subject matter of this case, including materials that the People requested from the USAO more than a year ago and that the USAO previously declined to provide,” Mr Bragg wrote.

Meanwhile, the former president was at court in Fort Pierce, Florida today fighting to have the criminal case into his alleged mishandling of classified documents thrown out.

Judge Aileen Cannon appeared sceptical about the defence arguments suggesting they were more appropriate questions for a jury. She promised to rule promptly and did so in one motion.