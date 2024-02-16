Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seth Meyers joked that if Donald Trump is convicted for any of the charges he is facing “there’s a good chance his speeches will be interrupted by his ankle bracelet going off.”

While the former president awaits the verdict on his civil fraud trial that is set to be delivered on Friday, which could cost him millions of dollars in fines and sanctions, another trial date has been set for the nearly three dozen charges he faces concerning the hush money case.

Mr Trump will face a criminal trial on 25 March for allegedly falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments made to an adult film star at the onset of his presidential campaign in 2016.

“March 25th. That makes sense; the Farmer’s Almanac says spring doesn’t start until the Republican nominee for president goes on trial for paying hush money to a porn star,” Meyers quipped on his Thursday night show.

The trial will likely be the first among the four criminal cases against him, and the first criminal trial against any former president.

“I don’t think we as a nation have fully grappled yet with just how unprecedented and norm-shattering this election is going to be,” the Late Night show host said.

“One of our two major party candidates is going to be on trial, perhaps in multiple jurisdictions, during the campaign. He’ll have to Zoom in to his rallies from the courthouse.

“If he is convicted before voting starts, there’s a good chance his speeches will be interrupted by his ankle bracelet going off,” he joked.

As the cases and the trials draw on, for now, Meyers has seen a pattern of the former president speaking after his courthouse appearances and “whines to the assembled reporters,” the host said.

In a clip from the hearing on Thursday, Mr Trump told the press “I’ll be here during the day and I’ll be campaigning during the night. Biden should be doing the same thing, but he’ll be sleeping.”

Seth Meyer said nation has not ‘fully grappled’ that a major candidate is on trial during the campaign (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

“I mean, I’d rather be sleeping than be on trial for paying off a porn star,” Meyers said.

Meyers made jabs at how Mr Trump has to attend his press conferences behind barricades, with the clip showing him to be standing behind a railing.

The host likened this to Mr Trump being a “zoo animal” behind the barricade, adding that he is “holding the side like he’s watching a rollercoaster he wasn’t tall enough to go on.

Despite Mr Trump’s multiple court cases, this has not slowed down the love for the former president by Republicans, who hope that he will once again take office in the White House.

The GOP nominee will be on trial for at least one, if not multiple crimes, during the campaign, but that has not given Republicans any hesitation about supporting him.

“Republicans celebrated Valentine’s Day by – what else? – attending a Trump rally in South Carolina,” Meyers said.

One Trump supporter in particular, Senator Tim Scott, has appeared in many clips spreading the love of the Trump campaign, telling the GOP nominee on stage a few weeks ago, “I just love you.”

Now, on Valentine’s Day, Tim Scott, who Meyers said is “so desperate to be vice president”, told the crowd that he skipped 14 February celebrations to come and introduce Mr Trump on stage in South Carolina at a campaign event.

“When you see him, let’s make sure, on Valentine’s Day, we share our love for Donald J Trump,” Mr Scott said.

“As y’all probably remember, I have recently got engaged,” Mr Scott added, receiving cheers from the crowd.

“And today is Valentine’s Day. I told my fiancee I have a chance to introduce them to the next president of the United States,” he added.

“So, long story short, I am no longer engaged,” Mr Meyers said, mocking the senator.