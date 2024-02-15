Trump judge sets hush money trial date as bid to dismiss case denied

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s request that the business fraud charges against him in relation to a 2016 hush money payment be thrown out has been denied and the judge in the case has announced that jury selection will begin on 25 March.

Judge Juan Merchan’s ruling means that it’s likely to become the first criminal prosecution of a former president.

The business fraud charges stem from a hush money payment to adult actor Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. She alleged that she had had an affair with Mr Trump in the mid-2000s.

Mr Trump was seen exiting Trump Tower in New York shortly after 8.30am on Thursday morning, waving to bystanders, some of whom hurled yells of “traitor” at the former president before he entered his motorcade.

The former president faces 91 felony counts spread out across four indictments in Washington, DC, Florida, Georgia, and New York City.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was the first to get an indictment of the former president when he accused him in spring 2023 of having committed business fraud to cover up the alleged affair with Ms Daniels.

The Democratic district attorney has framed the case as Mr Trump interfering in an election by hiding relevant information from the electorate just days before the election.

“Defendant’s motions to dismiss are denied. I spoke with Judge Chutkan, as you know there are a lot of moving parts. So at this point, I can tell you we will plan for jury selection on March 25,” Judge Merchan said, according to Inner City Press.

The Judge was referring to Judge Tanya Chutkan, who’s in charge of the election interference case against Mr Trump in Washington, DC, a case which was previously expected to go to trial first, but appeals have delayed that trial which was previously scheduled to begin on 4 March.

“A discussion with Judge Chutkan, then just announcing the March 25 trial here, it’s a great injustice,” Mr Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche said, according to Inner City Press.

“President Trump has been indicted in three other cases. There are thousands of pages of discovery. We are faced with compressed and expedited schedules ... There’s been briefs to the DC Court of Appeals, and now the Supreme Court,” he added.

Mr Blanche argued that they had “no idea” how long the civil case alleging fraudulent business practices within the Trump Organization would take.

“There’s word there’ll be a decision tomorrow, President Trump will have to appeal. We wanted to come before you before today, this is an impossible position,” the Trump lawyer said.

It’s expected that Mr Trump will face hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties in the civil case ruling. The judge in that civil case, Arthur Engoron, is considering the request from New York Attorney General Letitia James that he set the penalty at $370m and essentially prohibit from doing business in the state.

Mr Trump also faces charges, for his and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, and in Florida, for his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

“Until the week before last, the Judge Chutkan case was still on the docket,” Mr Blanche said.

“We are in the middle of the primary season. As it stands now, starting March 1 through the time we expect this trial to end, there are 42 primaries and caucuses, in the time President Trump has to prepare for trial,” he added.

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Trump said: “How can you run for election if you sitting in a courthouse all day? I’m supposed to be in South Carolina right now.”

The former president also relied on his now-common refrain that he’s the subject of a politically motivated witchhunt.

“This case could [have] be brought three years ago – there is no case ... We’re here for something that is not a crime. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it ... election interference is being run by Joe Biden’s White House, his top person who was placed here in order to make sure everything goes right,” he said.

Mr Trump is the overwhelming favourite to win the Republican presidential nomination for a third cycle in a row. With only one challenger left, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Mr Trump looks set to beat her handily in her own home state on 24 February, possibly dealing a lethal blow to her campaign.

In 2016, Ms Daniels said she would speak publically about her alleged affair with Mr Trump, prompting then-candidate Trump to green light a $130,000 payment to the adult actor. While paying someone to remain silent is not a crime, making fake business records to cover it up is.

The case could be decided on testimony from former Trump fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen, who joined the Trump Organization in 2006, and who made the payment to Ms Daniels only days before the 2016 election. Following Mr Trump’s election victory, he reimbursed Mr Cohen, who is expected to say during the upcoming trial that Mr Trump authorised his business to falsely file the payment as legal expenses.

Mr Trump has argued that Mr Bragg is conducting a witch hunt, and the former president’s attorneys have called it a “package of politically motivated charges marred by legal defects”.

Discussing the questionnaire for possible jurors, the prosecution noted that they want to ask about any juror’s possible involvement in “QAnon movement, Proud Boys, antifa, and any other anarchist groups,” according to journalist Adam Klasfeld.

“This is a case that might attract people who are against the system one way or another,” the assistant district attorney said.

The prosecution also wants to ask if potential jurors think that the 2020 election was stolen, noting that jurors in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial were asked a similar question.

“It demonstrates an unwillingness to follow the facts,” the prosecutor said, according to Mr Klasfeld.

Ms Carroll, a writer, brought two defamation trials against Mr Trump after he repeatedly called her a liar and personally insulted her following the release of her 2019 memoir in which she claimed that the ex-president raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Mr Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in the first defamation trial, a ruling which was also applied to the second trial, meaning that the second jury only had to decide on damages, awarding Ms Carroll $83.3m.

Mr Blanche pushed back on the suggestion that jurors be asked if they think the 2020 election was stolen.

“Over half the population of this country believes the election was stolen,” he claimed, according to Mr Klasfeld.

This is not true. CNN-SSRS polling from August last year shows that 61 per cent of Americans think Mr Biden was legitimately elected.

More follows...