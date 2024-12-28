Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt announced their engagement after privately dating for several years, the latest Fox News couple to take their relationship to the next level.

In an official statement from the network, the two said they got engaged at their home church over Christmas with the blessing and support of their families – including their children from previous marriages.

Hannity, 62, and Earhardt, 48, have become well-known conservative commentators due to their longtime careers on Fox News. Hannity hosts his own primetime show, Hannity, while Earhardt co-hosts the morning show, Fox & Friends.

open image in gallery Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt attended FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards together earlier this month ( Getty Images )

Earhardt first joined the network in 2007, anchoring the news overnight. By the time she joined Fox News, Hannity had been working there for 11 years.

Soon after joining Fox, Earhardt began hosting her own segment on Hannity called “Ainsley Across America.” At the time, Earhardt was married to her first husband, Kevin McKinney. The two would eventually divorce in 2009.

Earhardt’s commitment to the network eventually landed her a job hosting a new show called Fox & Friends First in 2012. That same year she married her second husband, Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor.

The two had one daughter together in 2015 named Hayden.

While returning from maternity leave in 2016, Earhardt landed the job co-hosting the well-known morning show Fox & Friends – a favorite of President-elect Donald Trump.

open image in gallery Ainsley Earhardt joined Fox News in 2007, working as an anchor for overnight news ( Getty Images )

Though she knew “nothing” about politics when she joined Fox News, Earhardt has developed a reputation for defending Christianity and espousing traditional conservative views.

Memorably, during a 2015 episode of Outnumbered, Earhardt suggested with exasperation that “the majority” should be protected while discussing a Missouri sheriff being criticized for putting an “In God we Trust” bumper sticker on the back of police cruisers.

"What about the majority? I’m so tired of protecting the minority! What about the rest of the country?” Earhardt said at the time, assuming the majority of Americans agreed with her.

Earhardt has never been shy about her religious beliefs. She told Decision Magazine that reading “Experiencing God” by Henry Blackaby during her college years inspired her to devote her life to Jesus Christ.

In a 2016 interview with The Hill, Earhardt said she looks forward to “sitting down with Jesus Christ” when asked about her dream interview.

She told The Conservateur earlier this year that “the first thing” she would grab during a house fire is her black leather Bible embossed with her name.

It is ultimately her faith that led her to Hannity, according to Fox News.

open image in gallery Hannity has become one of the most successful primetime shows on Fox News ( Getty Images )

Earhardt and her second husband divorced in 2019. The same year, Hannity and his first wife of more than 20 years, Jill Rhodes, also divorced – though the couple said they had separated years earlier.

Hannity and his ex-wife share two children, Patrick and Merri.

It is unclear when Hannity and Earhardt began dating. Sources told Vanity Fair and People magazine in 2020 that the two had been privately dating “for years” but the Fox News hosts denied the allegation.

Sources claimed Hannity and Earhardt attended the wedding of former Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth and producer Jennifer Rauchet in August 2019 together. Hegseth fathered a child with Rauchet while married to his second wife.

Regardless of when they began dating, Hannity and Earhardt have maintained a long-distance relationship between Florida and New York, respectively. The couple told Fox News they made their previous spouses “aware” that they were getting engaged and have a good relationship with their co-parents.