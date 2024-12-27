Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged.

Hannity, 62, proposed to Earhardt, 48, over Christmas at their home church after years of long-distance dating, according to an announcement by Fox News Thursday.

​​”We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the happy couple told the network.

Given their deep faith, they said a church was the “perfect place” for the proposal. They haven’t announced where or when they plan to tie the knot but given their devotion to President-elect Donald Trump, could Mar-a-Lago be the perfect place for their wedding?

open image in gallery Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt attend FOX Nation’s 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. The pair got engaged over Christmas after years of long-distance dating, they announced Thursday ( Getty Images )

On the air, both hosts have welcomed Trump as a guest on their respective shows over the years and praised him during his first term and during his 2024 bid.

Behind the scenes, Hannity has advised him, calling and texting the then-president at the White House. The Fox News host even purchased a home in Palm Beach just a six-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago, records show.

Meanwhile, Earhardt lives in New York, where Fox & Friends is filmed.

As the Covid-19 pandemic raged, she praised Trump’s work ethic by citing his penchant for watching “every show” in January 2021, days before he was set to leave office and Joe Biden was about to be inaugurated. “They’ll criticize President Trump but no one can argue—he is a worker,” Earhardt said. “He doesn’t drink alcohol. He stays up late at night. He watches every show. He’s working. He got to work immediately.”

Hannity has hosted a series of interviews and town halls with Trump. During one such town hall in December 2023, Hannity asked Trump whether he would “abuse power as retribution against anybody” should he reclaim the presidency, to which the then-GOP hopeful replied that he wouldn’t be a “dictator” — “except for day one.”

While Hannity has been a strong ally to Trump over the years, the presenter broke with his claims that the 2020 election had been stolen while testifying under oath in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case.

open image in gallery Hannity and Earhardt pose in Christmas Instagram post ( @aearhardt / Instagram )

The president-elect has not yet commented publicly about the Fox News hosts’ engagement.

He and Melania held their wedding reception at the Palm Beach estate in 2005. The president-elect’s children Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany all exchanged vows at Mar-a-Lago.

“For Weddings, Galas & Private Parties, The Mar-a-Lago Club is Beyond Compare,” the Florida golf club’s website says. “Our Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom is perfect for large galas, weddings, or bar/bat mitzvahs.”

Both Hannity and Earhardt have children from previous marriages.

Their children “couldn’t be happier” about the engagement, the pair told Fox News.

They both “still get along well” with their exes and “everyone is supportive of each other,” the couple said. “We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time.”