Canadian cities keep revoking MAGA singer’s performance permits

Cities across Canada have canceled tour performances from Sean Feucht, a right-wing Christian musician with ties to the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

The cancellations include Quebec City, where the city said it pulled a contract for Feucht’s planned free Friday show at the ExpoCité venue due to “new elements.”

"The presence of a controversial artist was not mentioned in the contract between ExpoCité and the promoter of the concert scheduled to take place on its site this Friday," the city said in a statement.

Performances have also been canceled in Halifax, Charlottetown, and Moncton.

All told, six performances have been canceled, according to the National Post, as Feucht has faced criticism from local groups and certain elected leaders.

open image in gallery Christian musician Sean Feucht’s Canada tour has faced multiple cancelations, with local jurisdictions citing community opposition and safety concerns ( Wikimedia Commons )

"The city should not make its spaces available to propaganda groups that insult our communities and seek to divide us on the basis of our identities," municipal official Jackie Smith from the Transition Quebec party said in a statement to the CBC. "We don't want this hatred in our neighbourhoods."

Other localities, as well as Parks Canada, which canceled a planned show at the York Redoubt historic site, cited safety concerns about Feucht.

On social media, Feucht said he was being persecuted for his religious and political views.

“Here’s the hard truth: If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word,” he wrote on X. “But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist—and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.”

open image in gallery Musician has ties to prominent Republicans and performed at the White House in April ( Reuters )

Over the years, Feucht has flouted Covid guidelines, appeared at the Trump White House, referred to abortion as the “devil’s sacrifice,” and compared discussion of sexual identity in schools to sexual indoctrination and grooming.

The musician and religious leader, who has restaged planned concerts in fields and alternative venues amid the cancellations, also said he was getting death threats against his family and said the opposition to his tour was part of the “devil’s same playbook” that saw worship services limited during the Covid pandemic.

Feucht gained national notoriety in 2020 by leading combination worship service-protest concerts around the country at a time when large gatherings, including religious ones, were prohibited under many local public health regimes.

Since then, the musician has become well-acquainted with prominent figures on the right, appearing this year to perform at the White House, as well as hobnobbing with the likes of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Last month, Feucht, who has said he wants “God in control of government,” was accused by former associates of financial mismanagement and exploiting staff across his variety of nonprofits and ministries, while he and his organizations snapped up millions of dollars in property.

Feucht called the allegations “a complete sham” and said they came from “embittered former volunteers who have been attacking the ministry for over a decade.”

The watchdog group MinistryWatch gives Feucht an “F” transparency score and has advised donors to withhold their giving.