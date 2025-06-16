Sean Duffy warns he will withhold infrastructure repair money from states that don’t help in ICE raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that states that don’t cooperate with the federal government’s deportation efforts may not receive any funding to rebuild their infrastructure.

“The @USDOT will NOT fund rogue state actors who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement,” Duffy wrote on X on Monday. “And to cities that stand by while rioters destroy transportation infrastructure — don’t expect a red cent from DOT, either. Follow the law, or forfeit the funding.”

Duffy’s comments come after President Donald Trump issued a directive for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to target Democratic-run cities to deport unauthorized immigrants.

On Truth Social, Trump ordered ICE agents “to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” he added.

There have been widespread protests in Los Angeles against the president’s mass deportation efforts ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The president alleged that cities run by Democrats have been using “Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens.”

“These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it!” the president thundered.

Trump’s order comes as the White House has called on ICE to make at least 3,000 arrests every day. However, Trump’s demand appears to go against other orders he has given the agency, such as ceasing arrests at farms, restaurants, and hotels following complaints from business owners about losing workers.

Protests against the immigration raids have appeared across the country following a series of raids in Los Angeles, which led to Trump deploying the National Guard and the Marines to quell the protests.

There were also massive protests on Saturday as people in thousands of cities and towns took part in the “No Kings” demonstrations. Also on Saturday, Trump hosted a military parade in Washington, D.C.

California was set to receive billions in federal transportation funding as a result of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law signed by then-President Joe Biden. The state was set to get roughly $40 billion over five years for highways, bridges, airports, public transport, electric vehicle charging, and safer streets between fiscal years 2022 and 2026, according to the state’s Department of Transportation. Between 2021 and 2024, the state received more than $29 billion from the federal government for transportation projects.

Earlier this year, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a budget for 2025-2026 that included more than $170 billion in federal funding, more than a third of the total budget. Roughly $135 billion of those funds support health and human services, according to the California Budget and Policy Center.

However, as of fiscal year 2021, California received the second least federal aid as a percentage of total revenue, with only Vermont receiving less. Washington, D.C., and Montana were at the top of the list. Three states and the District of Columbia received more than 30 percent of their total revenue from the federal government, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Duffy’s comments come after a threat earlier this month in which the transportation secretary said he would remove federal grants from California’s High-Speed Rail Authority. The federal government gave $7 billion for a high-speed rail project that saw multiple missed deadlines and budget overruns.

“I promised the American people we would be good stewards of their hard-earned tax dollars,” Duffy said in a statement on June 4. “This report exposes a cold, hard truth: CHSRA has no viable path to complete this project on time or on budget.”