Who is Sean Curran, Trump’s pick to lead the secret service?

President Donald Trump has chosen Sean Curran to be the next director of the Secret Service.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday night to say that Curran “has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service.”

The president noted Curran’s more than two decades of law enforcement experience, having joined the Secret Service in September of 2001. Trump went on to laud Curran’s experience as a Special Agent in the Newark Field Office “where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district.”

“During my First Term, Sean served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for my residences,” he added.

Calling Curran a “brilliant leader,” Trump argued that he’s capable of taking charge of “operational security plans” for the most “complex” of events.

open image in gallery Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Sean Curran, to the right, will be the next director of the Secret Service ( Getty Images )

“He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania,” said Trump.

Curran was the special agent in charge of Trump’s security detail for four years and was one of the agents who jumped on stage during the rally on July 13 in Butler.

open image in gallery Curran, riight, was in charge of 85 people as he led the protective team for Trump. ( AFP via Getty Images )

He was in charge of 85 people as he led the protective team for Trump in his capacity as a former president. He was promoted to deputy special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Detail on December 29. That team has hundreds of agents and protects the current president as well as the first family.

Trump’s choice goes against the recommendation of two bipartisan commissions, which suggested both in 2015 and more recently that the next president select someone from outside the agency. Becoming the director of the Secret Service doesn’t require Senate approval.

open image in gallery Curran replaces Ron Rowe, the acting director since July ( Getty Images )

Curran is set to replace Ron Rowe, the acting director of the agency since July following the departure of former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who left her post after facing severe criticism for the failure to prevent the would-be assassin in Bulter from taking aim at Trump. Two rally-goers were injured, and one, Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed.

The director role will be Curran’s first posting at the headquarters of the agency as he’s not currently a member of the Senior Executive Service, which is made up of the highest-ranking officials at the agency.

“I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before,” said Trump.