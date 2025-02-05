Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CNN’s resident MAGA defender Scott Jennings once again sparked backlash on Tuesday night when he dismissed his fellow panelists’ concerns over President Donald Trump’s plan to permanently relocate Palestinians from Gaza as “dramatic,” claiming that the president was merely “musing.”

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump sent shockwaves through the international community when he announced that the United States would “take over Gaza” and “own” the territory, adding that he wanted to make the war-torn strip the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

“I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East,” he declared, calling for Palestinians to be forcibly displaced into “areas where the leaders currently say no.” The president’s astonishing proposal, which even seemed to surprise Netanyahu, was immediately rejected by leaders of the Arab world and prompted accusations that Trump was promoting the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

With international law stating that a U.S. occupation of Gaza would be illegal unless Palestine gave its consent, CNN anchor Abby Phillip convened a panel on Tuesday night to discuss the fallout over the president’s desire to clear out Gaza and redevelop it as a vacation destination.

open image in gallery CNN commentator Scott Jennings claims that President Donald Trump was just "musing" with his Gaza relocation plan and that the reaction to it is a "little dramatic." ( CNN )

“This is illegal. What he just said is a violation of every international law. It‘s a violation of every convention that the United States, by the way, was part of. It‘s a violation of every UN resolution,” Palestinian foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal said.

“It‘s a violation of international court of justice and international criminal court resolutions,” she continued. “What they are saying tonight to the world and to the international community – international law is dead.”

Turning to Jennings, Philip asked him whether he believes international law is dead, adding that she felt Jebreal was correct to state that the president’s proposal is illegal.

“I think we’re being a little dramatic, and we’re on our ‘jump to conclusions mat’ here a little bit,” the pro-Trump pundit replied. “He muses occasionally. It’s provocative.”

Saying that she was merely taking Trump “at his word,” Phillip wondered if Jennings was ”suggesting that we are making this up or exaggerating it.” The conservative commentator and brand-new LA Times editorial board member, meanwhile, groused that the anchor was “putting words in my mouth” before again insisting that the president “muses occasionally and he’s aspirational and he says provocative things occasionally.”

Interrupting, Phillip said she was coming to her own defense by pointing out that the president said “with his own words” that he wants to take over Gaza and resettle the Palestinians. “He wasn’t musing. He was looking down at a piece of paper,” she added. “I’ve been in that in a room with him, just like that, with foreign leaders looking down at a piece of paper. He is reading a statement that was prepared for him. Those are not musings.”

This eventually prompted right-wing podcaster Brad Polumbo to jump in and ask Jennings “what happened to America First,” wondering how Trump’s proposal was consistent with the president’s pledge to “take us out of endless wars” and and cease “nation building.”

While Jennings tried to jokingly wave off Polumbo’s question, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin — who had earlier said Trump’s plan went against “human decency” — asked if the conservative commentator was “for the ethnic cleansing” of Gaza “or against it.”

“I don’t know that I agree with the terminology you’re using,” Jennings responded.