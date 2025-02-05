✕ Close Trump: US will 'take over' and 'own' Gaza

President Donald Trump sparked alarm after he said the U.S. will “take over” the Gaza Strip and “own” the territory during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added that Palestinians could be resettled away from their homes in the war-torn enclave, in “areas where the leaders currently say no”. Both Jordan and Egypt have rejected the idea, while the Palestinian ambassador to the UN said “our homeland is our homeland”.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “Instead of having to go back and do it again, the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.”

“I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East,” he added.

“I don't want to be cute, I don't want to be a wise guy,” the president said before suggesting that Gaza could be “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Gaza has suffered huge destruction after the 15-month conflict between Hamas and Israel, with more than 47,000 people killed.

