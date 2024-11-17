SNL skewers Donald Trump’s ‘crazy’ cabinet picks in brutal Cold Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saturday Night Live took a hit at Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet picks in their Cold Open sketch on Saturday night.

The skit, which started by poking fun at Trump and President Joe Biden’s transition meeting, took jabs at the many people who could join the president-elect’s cabinet come January.

“It’s all about surrounding yourself with the best people,” comedian James Austin Johnson said, playing Trump in the sketch. “And I am very vastly picking the most epic cabinet of all time. They’re some of the most dynamic, free-thinking, animal-killing, sexually-criminal, medically-crazy people in the country.”

The first cabinet member to make an appearance was Matt Gaetz, played by Sarah Sherman.

Gaetz, Trump’s pick for attorney general, has come under fire after reports indicated the House Ethics Committee was set to release a “damaging report” this week as part of their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against the former representative.

“Of course, I had to resign from Congress because the confirmation process comes at the busiest time of year for me…girls volleyball season,” Sherman-as-Gaetz said.

A woman, who is now in her 20s, is also said to have testified over multiple days before the committee after they subpoenaed her this summer, according to ABC News. She reportedly claimed that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17 years old.

open image in gallery Sarah Sherman played former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz on ‘Saturday Night Live' ( Saturday Night Live )

Gaetz resigned from the House on Wednesday after Trump named him the nominee for attorney general.

Next to appear on the SNL stage was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., played by Alec Baldwin. Trump has selected the former Independent candidate, a known vaccine-sceptic, to lead Health and Human Services.

“Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain,” Baldwin said, impersonating Kennedy’s gravelly voice.

Kennedy has previously revealed he contracted a tape worm from food he consumed in South Asia and claimed it ate part of his brain.

“All right, I gotta go. I got a dead dolphin in my car, I think I might saw it in half and dump it in Central Park.” Baldwin continued, referencing Kennedy’s bizarre admission that he dumped a dead bear cub in New York City’s Central Park a decade ago.

The sketch ended with a quip about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson boxing match from Dana Carvey, who played Biden.

“I’ll do what every worn-down old guy does,” Carvey said, referencing Biden’s post-White-House plans. “I’m gonna fight Jake Paul.”