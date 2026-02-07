Bay Area braces for ‘March for Billionaires’, which organizers promise is serious

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A start-up founder is organizing a Saturday “March for Billionaires” in San Francisco in protest of a proposed one-time wealth tax on the state’s ultra-wealthy.

The march, set to kick off this afternoon at the San Francisco Civic Center, has attracted a small crowd already, though it has run into one problem: its organizer has to keep insisting the event is not a joke.

“Yes, it’s real,” organizer Derik Kauffman told KRON on Friday.

When news of the planned march first began to circulate, some on social media speculated the event might be satirical or funded in the background by a California billionaire.

Kauffman, whom the San Francisco Examiner identified as the march’s organizer, told the paper he is not in contact with billionaires or getting funding from them. The entrepreneur, who founded an AI company that took part in the Y Combinator start-up accelerator, added that he’s not a billionaire himself, but sees the wealth-tax proposal as a threat to the state’s tech economy and larger prosperity because it could force founders to sell shares in their companies.

open image in gallery Organizers are planning a ‘March for Billionaires’ in San Francisco today in protest of a proposed wealth tax on the ultra-wealthy ( AFP via Getty Images )

The march is meant to “change the sentiment on this to recognize that billionaires have done a lot for us and communicate that we’re glad they’re here,” he told the Examiner.

The march, whose main program began on Saturday lunchtime, attracted a small crowd, though a social media user who said he was nearby suggested they were outnumbered by media members and counter-protesters.

The tax proposal, a state ballot initiative backed by the state’s influential SEIU–United Healthcare Workers West, would levy a one-time tax on billionaires who were living in California as of January 1, equal to five percent of their net worth.

Revenues for the tax would be spent to bolster public healthcare, as the state reels from Trump administration cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

The state legislative analyst’s office has calculated that the tax could raise tens of billions of dollars, though it warned of uncertainty about the proposal’s impact, given fluctuations in the stock market and the possibility that billionaires could leave the state and take their tax dollars with them.

open image in gallery Google co-founder Sergey Brin has reportedly begun cutting ties in the state ahead of the proposed tax ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

“This would mean less money for the state’s general budget that supports education, health care, prisons, and other services,” the office wrote. “While there would be money from the wealth tax to pay for some of these things, like health care, that money would be temporary.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the proposal, as does a large swathe of the state’s tech community.

“This will be defeated — there’s no question in my mind,” Newsom told The New York Times.

“I’ll do what I have to do to protect the state.”

The tax still needs to make it to the ballot and get voter approval, but billionaires, including Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Bri,n have already begun cutting financial ties with the state.

Research suggests the ultra-wealthy aren’t actually prone to move en masse in the face of new taxes.

“These people are just very embedded in the places where they’ve built their careers, and have a lot of ties to where they live and work. It’s costly to give those up,” Cornell University sociologist Cristobal Young, the author of The Myth of Millionaire Tax Flight: How Place Still Matters for the Rich, told CalMatters. “So it’s one thing to say, ‘I’m moving to Texas.’ But a lot of people, when it comes down to making that move, they don’t want to do it.”