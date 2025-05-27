Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian bots are piling on President Donald Trump, and calling him a “clown,” after he publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

Nearly 1,000 posts ridiculing Trump have popped up on the Russian social media platform VKontakte since Sunday, after Trump vented that the Russian leader had gone “absolutely CRAZY” and was “needlessly killing a lot of people” in Ukraine.

The pro-government accounts have accused Trump of having dementia, Newsweek reported, citing investigative Russian news outlet Agentstvo.

Some of the comments accused Trump of “acting like a child” and “getting so mad early in the morning, as if he wasn’t given what he wanted.” Other apparent bot comments claimed Trump “really lost his mind” and “wants to sit on two chairs” – a Russian idiom for trying to play both sides.

open image in gallery Russian bots have been piling on President Donald Trump ever since he shared critical comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Some bots mocked Trump over his post.

“What can you expect from a clown who threatens Russia instead of taking care of his own country?” one wrote.

Another piled on, “It’s not Putin who’s gone crazy, but Trump. Apparently, dementia comes as a hereditary gift for all U.S. presidents – along with the [presidential] chair.”

A spokesperson for the bot-tracking project Botnadzor found the recent spate of bots failed to keep a neutral tone in their comments about Trump after his Sunday comments critical of the Russian leader. The Kremlin downplayed Trump’s criticisms, chalking his comments up to “emotional overstrain,” while Trump claimed their recent phone call had gone “very well.”

Trump, who just this weekend expressed new harshness toward Russia, also threw jabs at Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, writing in the same post, “everything out of his mouth causes problems…it better stop.”

The 47th president has repeatedly claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its third year, in “24 hours.” He is now more than 100 days in office. Trump has frequently seen as supportive of Putin and his efforts, but in recent days has hit out more against Moscow over the war.

open image in gallery Trump, over the weekend, claimed Putin had gone “absolutely crazy” and was “needlessly” killing people in Ukraine. ( SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images )

His lashing out at Russia comes after Moscow bombarded Ukraine with missiles and drones this past weekend in one of the largest aerial assaults of the war, now in its third year.

Trump, on Truth Social, suggested something “happened” to Putin to make him “needlessly” kill a lot of people.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” Trump wrote.

Trump also echoed the sentiment while speaking to reporters Sunday night, telling them, “He’s killing a lot of people. I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin, I’ve known him a long time.”