Donald Trump grows angrier as Vladimir Putin exposes his impotence

As Washington settled in for a typically sleepy Memorial Day following the passage of Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” in the House, the president fired off one of his trademark furious rants on Truth Social, but the target was a surprise.

This time, the target wasn’t any of his domestic political foes — like the Democrats who voted in lockstep against the budget package he endorsed, or the handful of Republicans who refused to fall into line. It wasn’t even aimed at the various law enforcement figures who have attempted to hold him to account over the years.

Sunday evening’s rant was aimed squarely at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite what he called a “very good relationship” with Putin, Trump in his latest statement on the Ukraine-Russia war blasted the Russian leader as “absolutely crazy.”

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” Trump warned.

He echoed the same thoughts as he spoke to reporters in New Jersey on Sunday ahead of his return to Washington that day.

"He's killing a lot of people," said the president. "I don't know what the hell happened to Putin, I've known him for a long time.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Sunday about the war in Ukraine ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump sudden harsh turn was illuminative, if not for the reason he may have intended. A throwaway jab aimed at Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky (“everything out of his mouth causes problems … it better stop”) in the same post solidified the underlying intention of the screed: Trump was massaging a bruised ego.

With his pride wounded, Trump has turned to lashing out at the Russian leader who is now publicly refuting his repeated claim that he could end the destructive three-year-old conflict in “24 hours.” Four months after Trump took office, supposedly poised to immediately shut down the war, attacks on Ukrainian targets intensified over the weekend, with Russia launching its largest aerial assault of the war thus far.

Loathe as he is to give Zelensky any credit for correctly predicting that Russia’s leadership had no real intentions of ending the war, Trump’s emotional outburst comes as he seems to be realizing that the issue could become a major blemish on the “dealmaker” perception he has sought to cultivate.

More importantly than representing a threat to his ability to live up to his own boasting, the attacks also refute many of Trump’s more recent statements about the Russian president and his supposed desire to see the war end. Trump, who famously hates being made to look foolish by his allies, said as recently as last Monday of Putin: “I do believe he wants to end it.”

But France’s president Emmanuel Macron believes Trump is beginning to realize the truth about Putin’s war stance.

"I believe that President Trump has realized that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he was lying," Macron said on Monday. He pointed to the severity of Russian offensives as the persuading factor.

"You cannot claim to be ready for negotiations and carry out attacks at the same time. Such double rhetoric demonstrates the insincerity of any statements about dialogue," said the French president.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky, flanked by Keir Starmer and Emanuelle Macron ( AFP/Getty )

Now, Washington is already beginning to wonder if Trump will back up his rhetoric with action. He has repeatedly vowed to slap damaging sanctions on Russia if the invasion continues without a resolution, most recently doing so this month in an interview with Fox’s Bret Baier.

But in a press gaggle days after those remarks, Trump also suggested that his administration may “just back away” from the conflict, which would “keep going” without U.S. involvement if a deal was not reached.

Capitol Hill is not keen to let that happen — a bipartisan resolution to impose a new slate of sanctions on Russia hit 81 co-sponsors in the Senate last Wednesday, according to a press release from joint co-sponsors Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

The bill, which is designed to be snapped into place if peace talks fall apart, would slap sanctions on a range of Russian top ministers, as well as on businesses and entities that transact with the Russian armed forces.

“Russia has agreed to provide its term sheet for a ceasefire in the next few days. Its contents will speak volumes as to whether or not Russia is serious about peace. We suspect it will be more of the same,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“If it is more of the same, Russia can expect decisive action from the United States Senate.”