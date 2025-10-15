Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Speaker Mike Johnson may be keeping the House of Representatives out of session to prevent a newly elected Democratic member from being able to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files, but a Republican congresswoman is moving ahead with releasing another conspiracy-laden tranche.

The Internet piled on Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Wednesday after she posted on X that she’d been handed a copy of an unreleased government report on the John F. Kennedy assassination — but from the Russian government.

“I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia. A team of experts is enroute [sic] to my office in the morning to begin translation and full review of documents,” she excitedly wrote.

Luna, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, added that the documents in question would be uploaded for public review “as soon as we can” and called the upcoming document dump “of massive historical significance.”

Earlier in the week, she announced that her office had “received word” from the Russian embassy in Washington that Ambassador Alexander Darchiev would be delivering a “350 page document” on the Russian government’s “findings on who assassinated JFK” to her office.

The second-term congresswoman, who chairs the House Oversight Committee’s “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” did not say whether the delivery was at her request or if her office had been offered the Soviet-era document.

But in a separate X post, the Russian embassy in Washington said what it described as a “pre-copy of a collection of archived documents” on the JFK assassination that is set to be published in Russia next month was passed off to Luna’s office “upon her request.”

Multiple prominent X users replied to or reposted Luna’s message to express their dismay or ridicule the congresswoman’s actions — largely ripping her for seemingly believing that the Cold War enemy of the US and of Kennedy — could be a more reliable source of information on his assassination than our own government.

Inez Stepman, a conservative activist with the Independent Women’s Forum, said Luna’s request for the Soviet-era JFK report “may be the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen a member of Congress do.”

Another conservative commentator, Washington Post columnist Mark Theissen, wrote to Luna: “You’re going to crack this case wide open, I know it! Zero chance the Russians are laughing at you.”

It’s unclear what, if any, information the documents would contain that would be of use to anyone, as the Russian government frequently publishes fake documents and disinformation as part of propaganda efforts to weaken the U.S. government and divide the American electorate.

Most but not all of the U.S. government’s files concerning the 1963 killing of the 35th president have been released to the public, with large batches declassified and posted online pursuant to an executive order signed by Trump shortly after taking office.

None of those documents undermine the conclusion reached by multiple investigations conducted in the 61 years since the shooting, each of which found that U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy and then-Texas governor John Connally as their open-topped limousine passed within range of a sixth-floor window at the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas.

A spokesperson for Luna’s office, David Leatherwood, said in a statement to The Independent that the congresswoman was tipped off to the documents by independent journalist Jefferson Morley and “met directly with the Russian ambassador to request the documents.”

“In an effort to restore relations with America, and in an attempt to assist with the full findings of Trump’s EO, they agreed to release the documents,” Leatherwood said.

He added that the documents at issue “have been sought after by the JFK research community and historians for decades” including by Congress as recently as the 1990s.