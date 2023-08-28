✕ Close Who is Ron DeSantis?

After not qualifying for the first RNC debate in August, the large pool of GOP candidates may have their first drop-out: Miami mayor Francis Suarez.

Nearly five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, 14 candidates have hit the campaign trail hoping to convince voters, and their respective parties, why they are the best option.

With just three Democrats running, and President Joe Biden assumed the party’s nominee, a large group of Republican hopefuls have made their bid to run against the incumbent.

This includes ex-president Donald Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, ex-vice president Mike Pence, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina senator Tim Scott and ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

But after the RNC enacted new rules to participate in the debate, Mr Suarez, reportedly, may be re-considering his campaign. His campaign has only spent a few thousand dollars since the middle of last week, according to NBC News.

The Miami mayor also called on candidates who did not meet the RNC’s debate qualifications to drop out.