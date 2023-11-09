Jill Stein launches Green Party campaign for president – latest

✕ Close Related video: Trump claims ‘vicious’ Israel-Hamas conflict ‘wouldn’t happen’ if he was president

Jill Stein, the two-time failed Green Party candidate for president, announced on November 9 that she would once again try to seek the White House.

"I’m running for president to offer a better choice for the people outside the failed two-party system,” Ms Stein, 73, wrote on X.

“Political insiders always smear outsiders like us and try to shame voters who want better choices. But without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy,” she added.

Ms Stein’s announcement comes as the Republican 2024 candidate field begins to slowly shrink with former Vice President Mike Pence being the most recent to drop out of the race.

She joins one other prominent third-party-affiliated candidate, Robert F Kennedy Jr, in trying to take on the expected Republican nominee, ex-president Donald Trump, and Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.

Her announcement comes approximately two months before the first general election primary is set to take place in January.