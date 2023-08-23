Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was photographed for a mugshot in Atlanta on Wednesday, after he, Donald Trump, and 17 other associates were indicted this month in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to subvert the 2020 election results in the state.

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to you,” Mr Giuliani said outside of the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, calling the case a “fight for our way of life” and a “travesty.”

He went on to criticise Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Fani Willis will go down in American history, as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution,” he said. “She has violated people’s First Amendment right to advocate the government to petition the government for grievances like an election they believe was poorly conducted or falsely conducted. People have a right to believe that in America.”

Mr Giuliani, who served as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, later left the jail after being ordered to pay a $150,000 bond.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.