Rudy Giuliani appears in a new mugshot weeks after pleading not guilty to election interference charges in Arizona.

The former New New York City mayor’s latest mugshot was released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Giuliani gave a wily smile as he went before the cameras. He had a previous mugshot taken in Georgia after being charged there, but appeared far less excited in that portrait.

In late May, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges for his alleged role in a 2020 election interference plot. Another 17 other people were also charged in connection to the case.

The Arizona indictment accuses the defendants of interfering with “the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted.”

Prosecutors say that one month after the 2020 election, 11 Republicans supporting Trump convened at the state’s GOP headquarters to sign certificates claiming the state’s electoral college votes.

Rudy Giuliani poses for a mugshot weeks after pleading not guilty in an Arizona election interference case ( Maricopa County Sheriff's Office )

The additional seven people charged, including Giuliani, were included for their alleged roles in the scheme.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said after the indictment the former mayor “looks forward to full vindication soon.”

Arizona officials served the indictment to Giuliani after his 80th birthday bash in Palm Beach, Florida. At the party, the former New York mayor served cake and belted out a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Guiliani’s Arizona charges comes amid charges still pending in Georgia and a bankruptcy case. He is roguhly $148m in debt.

Guiliani’s Arizona charges comes amid charges still pending in Georgia and a bankruptcy case. He is pictured in his Georgia mugshot. ( Reuters )

The former mayor launched a new coffee business - Rudy Coffee - to help his brand and deal with the debt. The first 100 bags are signed by the former mayor, the products’ website claims, and started to ship in June.

The three variations come with tag lines such as “fighting for justice” with an image of Giuliani from his time as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York; “enjoying life,” with an image of a flip-flop-wearing Guiliani sitting on a beach; and “America’s mayor,” with an image of a smiling Mr Giuliani holding a cup.

While Trump has chosen to sell sneakers and bibles to cover his legal fees, his former lawyer is flogging three coffee types: “bold,” “morning,” and decaf. The bags weigh two pounds each and can be purchased for $29.99.

“I’ve moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits. Please enjoy my delicious fresh roasted specialty coffee. It’s quality you can trust,” Giuliani says in an ad.