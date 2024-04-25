Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A majority of the Supreme Court justices expressed interest in offering Donald Trump and future presidents some form of immunity from criminal prosecution based on actions they took while in office – while rejecting broad absolute immunity.

During oral arguments on Thursday, the conservative male majority of the court toyed with the idea of awarding some protections to the former president in his case arguing he has presidential immunity from charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding election interference.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas raised concerns that without protections, presidents could face politically motivated prosecution for actions they took while in office.

“This case has huge implications for the presidency, for the future of the presidency, for the future of the country,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said while weighing arguments.

A narrow decision that aligns with that conservative justice’s line of thinking would outline certain types of “official acts” that justices believe are protected from criminal prosecution

That could possibly send Mr Trump’s case back down to a lower court for review on which of his alleged actions are considered “official” versus private and thus not subject to protections. That ruling would hand the former president a win by further delaying the federal election interference case from going to trial potentially before the November election.

Meanwhile, the liberal justices of the court, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, seemed highly skeptical of awarding sweeping criminal protections to presidents and questioned the attorney arguing on behalf of Mr Smith how they could rule narrowly.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if the court should even issue a narrow ruling in this case and instead answer the broader question of whether a president has immunity from all criminal prosecution with a simple “yes” or “no.”

Activist Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., right, joins other protesters outside the Supreme Court as the justices prepare to hear arguments over whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in a case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2024 ( AP )

This is a breaking news story, more follows…