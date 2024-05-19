Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani’s 80th birthday bash was anything but dull.

The former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump held a party at a home in Palm, Beach Florida to celebrate on Friday, where he served cake and posed for photos.

Mr Giuliani was also filmed belting out Frank Sinatra’s classic “New York, New York” to cheers from guests.

But after the celebration wound down, Mr Giuliani was met by two officials from the Arizona Attorney General’s office who served him with an indictment.

Rudy Giuliani (right), pictured on Friday singing ‘New York, New York’ at his 80th birthday party before being served an indictment accusing him of 2020 election interference ( Rudy W. Giuliani/America’s Mayor Live (E410) )

Arizona officials had been trying to track the former mayor down for weeks after a grand jury in the state issued an indictment. Mr Giuliani faces charges alongside 17 others for his alleged role in a 2020 election interference plot. He was the last to receive the papers.

“The mayor was served after the party and as he was walking to the car. He was unfazed and enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people, from all walks of life, who love and respect him for his contributions to society. We look forward to full vindication soon,” Ted Goodman, spokesperson for Mr Giuliani, said in a statement to The Independent.

A spokesperson for Mr Giuliani also previously suggested that he wasn’t difficult to find. “We are LIVE every night, where we regularly announce our specific location,” the spokesperson said, referencing his live broadcasts on YouTube.

The Arizona indictment accuses defendants of interfering with “the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald J Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted.”

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani—one of the most effective prosecutors in American history who took down the Mafia, cleaned up the streets of New York and locked up corrupt public officials—is proud to stand up for the countless Americans who raised legitimate concerns surrounding the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election,” a spokesperson for Mr Giuliani previously told The Independent.

Mr Giuliani’s 80th birthday soirees - which took place in Palm Beach and New York - had their own gift registry where he asked for items such as an electric razor and Giorgio Armani cologne, according to Page Six.

Rudy Giuliani, pictured leaving the U.S. District Courthouse after he was ordered to pay $148m in a defamation case, has since filed for bankruptcy ( REUTERS )

These asks come as he grapples with bankruptcy and $148m in debt. The former New York mayor declared bankruptcy in December after being ordered to pay the judgment sum to two election workers after he pushed a baseless conspiracy over their part in the 2020 election. He has subsequently missed deadlines to file financial disclosures.

The judge in charge of his bankruptcy case said that he was “disturbed” that so little progress had been achieved in sorting out his finances earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the judge blocked Mr Giuliani from appealing a $148m defamation judgment against him.

Now, Mr Giuliani appears to have started a coffee business amid his financial troubles.

“Rudy.Coffee” offers three styles of coffee beans, and the first 100 bags are signed by the former mayor.

The three variations come with tag lines such as “fighting for justice” with an image of Mr Giuliani from his time as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and “enjoying life,” with an image of a flip-flop-wearing Mr Guiliani sitting on a beach.

This article has been updated with a response from Mr Giuliani’s spokesperson.