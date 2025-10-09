New dashcam footage shows car wreck that left Rudy Giuliani seriously injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New dashcam footage has emerged of the New Hampshire car wreck that injured former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani in late August.

Giuliani, 81, also a former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was left with a fractured thoracic vertebra following the accident, as well as multiple lacerations and contusions and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

He has since been released from the hospital and was well enough to attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero less than two weeks later, albeit in a wheelchair and while wearing a chest brace.

open image in gallery Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani sports a chest brace as he attends the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero on the 24th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City ( AFP/Getty )

Two videos now released by New Hampshire State Police capture the moment Giuliani’s car, driven by his spokesman Ted Goodman, was hit from behind by a motorist named by police as Lauren Kemp, 19, on I-93 northbound in Manchester on Saturday, August 30.

Initially, a police car parked behind an ambulance on the hard shoulder picks up the sound of the smash as the two vehicles collide.

In the second shot, shortly after the accident, Giuliani’s rented Ford Bronco can be seen pulled over as the occupants, with their faces blurred, receive medical attention. Meanwhile, Kemp’s Honda HR-V is visible, spun around on the road’s grassy median, with smoke emerging from under its hood.

Giuliani, Goodman, and Kemp all sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” in the accident and were subsequently taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Approximately one hour before the incident, Giuliani and Goodman had been flagged down on I-93 southbound, just south of Exit 9N, by a woman claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, according to Michael Ragusa, his head of security.

Investigators say the two men called state police just after 9 pm and remained at the scene until state troopers arrived to come to the woman’s aid.

Kemp has not been connected to the domestic violence episode, and no charges have been brought in relation to the crash.

open image in gallery Dashcam footage released by the New Hampshire State Police of the immediate aftermath of the road accident involving Rudy Giuliani on I-93 on Saturday August 30 2025 ( New Hampshire State Police )

Giuliani later said on his podcast, America’s Mayor Live, that the woman who stopped them had not appeared to be wounded, nor “panicked” or “overwhelmed,” after her alleged ordeal, while suggesting that a trooper had implied to him and Goodman that she might have been the aggressor in the incident, not her partner.

Ragusa has made light of his boss’s injuries as his recovery continues and told The Independent in a statement: “This is a man who survived 9/11 – so a little car accident won’t be slowing him down. He is eager to return to business and continue fighting for this country, as he has proudly done for the past 50 years.”

Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 through 2001 and later as Trump’s lawyer during his first term in the White House. He unsuccessfully attempted to make the case that Trump’s 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden was the consequence of a widespread voter fraud conspiracy.

More recently, he has been combating a defamation lawsuit and criminal charges connected to his campaign to overturn the election results in states the president lost, losing his New York law license in the process and finding himself ordered to pay out $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of engaging in vote tampering, prompting him to declare bankruptcy.

Most recently, he was ordered to pay another $1.36 million in legal fees racked up during his investigations into Trump’s defeat.

In better news for the beleaguered Giuliani, the president has since revealed that he will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. However, Trump did not mention his old friend’s latest misfortunes when announcing the honor.