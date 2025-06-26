Ron DeSantis points to upside for Florida if Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC mayor
Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted that a Zohran Mamdani victory in the NYC mayoral race could prompt affluent New Yorkers to relocate to Florida, driving up property values in Palm Beach.
“If this socialist mayor candidate wins in New York City, you’re going to see real estate values skyrocket in Palm Beach because people are going to get out of that city,” DeSantis said Tuesday in remarks shortly before the Democrat mayoral primary, which Mamdani ultimately won.
“As bad as De Blasio was, this guy is going to be way, way worse,” DeSantis continued. "He doesn’t think that we should have law enforcement in dangerous parts of the city, that you should send in social workers. See how that works out for you, it ain’t going to work out well. So, they’ve made a lot of dumb decisions, and we’ve benefited from it.”
Mamdani, a Ugandan immigrant, won NYC’s Democratic mayoral nomination Tuesday, defeating frontrunner Andrew Cuomo after running on a platform of free services.
He has pledged to freeze rent for over 2 million New Yorkers, offer free public transit, open city-run grocery stores to keep prices low, and provide free childcare for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.
Mamdani has proposed creating a Department of Community Safety to expand subway outreach, gun violence prevention, and hate violence prevention funding by 800 percent.
He also supports raising New York City’s minimum wage to $30 by 2030. To fund these initiatives, he plans to raise the corporate tax rate to 11.5 percent, implement a 2 percent tax on incomes over $1 million, hire more tax auditors, end no-bid contracts, and target corrupt landlords, which he says would generate $10 billion annually.
DeSantis also warned that if Mamdani wins, Florida could see a surge of police officers moving there, attracted by the state’s $5,000 sign-up bonus.
“If this guy gets in, we may need to up our police recruitment bonuses… you’re going to see a flood of people,” he said. “When you have a candidate who wants to abolish the NYPD… that ain’t going to end well.”
DeSantis continued, “Some of these police officers say, ‘Why am I wearing this uniform and putting myself at risk when you have a mayor that doesn’t even believe our job should exist, doesn’t believe these people should be held accountable for the crimes?’ That’s a huge, huge problem.”
Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized Mamdani, with President Donald Trump calling him a “100% Communist Lunatic,” and that Democrats have "crossed the line."
"We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.
