From Hinge to City Hall? Meet Zohran Mamdani’s artist wife Rama Duwaji

Mamdani and his wife were married earlier this year

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Thursday 26 June 2025 00:45 EDT
Zohran Mamdani declares historic victory over Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayor race

Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s stunning victory in Tuesday’s New York City mayoral primary — leading to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s concession — has also put the spotlight on his wife.

The assemblyman first began serving in the 36th Assembly District in 2021, representing the Astoria, Astoria Heights, and Ditmars-Steinway neighborhoods in Queens. Now, he’s set to take his campaign to the next level as he looks to become New York City’s next mayor this November.

In his speech to supporters Tuesday night, Mamdani acknowledged his wife, Rama Duwaji, whom he married earlier this year in a civil ceremony in New York City.

“I must thank my incredible wife,” Mamdani said as the audience erupted in cheers and applause. “Rama,” he continued as he kissed her hand, “thank you.”

Duwaji, 27, is originally from Damascus, Syria. Now based in New York City, she’s an animator and illustrator who has worked with Spotify, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, and the Tate Modern.

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) kisses the hand of his wife Rama Duwaji after winning the primary
New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) kisses the hand of his wife Rama Duwaji after winning the primary (Getty)
The couple met on the dating app Hinge, he revealed on The Bulwark podcast earlier this month. Mamdani, 33, shared his belief that there’s “still hope in those dating apps.”

According to her website, Duwaji uses drawn portraiture and movement to “examine the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences.”

In addition to her work as an illustrator, she also creates hand-built ceramics and teaches workshops.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday with the caption: “couldn’t possibly be prouder.”

As the mayoral primary race heated up, Mamdani was accused of hiding his wife from the campaign. He then posted about marrying Duwaji at the start of the year, urging naysayers to keep his wife out of the race.

“Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office,” his post began. “Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race—which should be about you—about her.

“Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.”

Duwaji jokingly commented underneath: “omg she’s real.”

Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, celebrate his primary victory with his parents
Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, celebrate his primary victory with his parents (Getty Images)

Duwaji will likely remain by Mamdani’s side as he enters the next phase of the mayoral race.

Once the primary results are certified by the New York City Board of Elections in mid-July, they’ll look ahead to the November 4 general election. Mamdani will square off against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an Independent, and Republican candidate and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

If elected, Mamdani would become New York's first Muslim and Indian American mayor — and he and Duwaji would become the first mayor and first lady of New York City to have met on Hinge.

