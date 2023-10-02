Ron DeSantis rules out being Trump’s vice president

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he would not serve as Donald Trump’s vice president if asked.

Mr DeSantis made the revelation in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend.

“No, I’m running for president,” he said.

The 45-year-old went on to say he believes a huge flaw in Mr Trump’s re-election campaign will be that he cannot serve a full eight years in office.

“We need somebody that can serve two terms,” he said.

“We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which President Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like McCain and Romney had no problem winning those states.”

It comes after Mr Trump took aim at those running to be the Republican nominee, saying he did not see a vice president pick among the group.

Ron DeSantis has said he would not serve as Donald Trump’s Vice President if asked (AP)

“They’ll do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Does anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so,” he said in a speech last week on the same night as the second GOP debate.

Former President Donald Trump has consistently led the GOP presidential candidate pool (Getty Images)

Mr Trump has consistently led the GOP presidential candidate pool, with Mr DeSantis often trailing in second.

However, a new poll by Politico and Morning Consult has revealed a majority of voters would support an attempt to disqualify the former president from the ballot.

Fifty-one per cent said Mr Trump should be prevented from running under the 14th Amendment as he was part of an insurrection following the 2020 election.

Respondents were also asked a number of questions concerning the Constitution and Mr Trump’s behaviour after the last presidential election.

Thirty-four per cent said that he should not be disqualified.

Mr Trump has the biggest polling lead since George W Bush in September 1999 during the 2000 campaign.