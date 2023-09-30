2024 polls: Majority of voters say Trump should be disqualified

✕ Close Related video: Biden, Trump expected to visit striking UAW members this week

A new poll by Politico and Morning Consult has revealed that a majority of voters would support an attempt to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024.

Fifty-one per cent said that Mr Trump is prevented from running under the 14th Amendment because he was part of an insurrection following the 2020 election.

Before the survey respondents were asked about disqualifying Mr Trump, they were asked a number of questions concerning the Constitution and Mr Trump’s behaviour after the last presidential election.

Thirty-four per cent said that Mr Trump should not be disqualified.

This comes as Mr Trump has the biggest polling lead since George W Bush in September 1999 during the 2000 campaign.

According to a CNN polling average of five national surveys conducted between 7 and 24 September, Mr Trump has the backing of 58 per cent of Republican voters.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is supported by 15 per cent – 43 points behind Mr Trump.

At a similar time in the 2000 campaign, in September 1999, Mr Bush was a 62 per cent in the polls to Elizabeth Dole’s 10 per cent – a lead of 52 points.