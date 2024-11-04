Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

As Election Day nears, former Trump adviser Roger Stone accused right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer of being an “amateur” and misunderstanding election law, after she claimed that the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign was scamming the former president’s supporters for donations to pay off its debts.

On Sunday, RFK, who suspended his independent campaign in August and backed Trump, took to social media to solicit donations, telling supporters, “Every dollar you contribute will continue building momentum to get President Trump back in the White House and me to D.C.”

Loomer, a former congressional candidate and right-wing agitator who has traveled with Trump at various stages of the 2024 campaign, accused the Kennedy campaign of running a “fundraising scam.”

“The fine print on the donation landing page says the money raised will go toward paying off RFK JR’s campaign debts from the Democrat Primary… [sic]” Loomer wrote on X.

This prompted Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress during the Russia investigation and later pardoned, to rise to Kennedy’s defense.

“This is false,” Stone wrote on X on Sunday. “RFK’s campaign just dropped one of the best pro -Trump ads of the year and a friend in Wisconsin who is an RFK supporter told me he got a call from RFK’s campaign today urging him to vote TRUMP.”

Laura Loomer has traveled with Trump during 2024 campaign ( Laura Loomer / X )

“The fine print clearly says the money is going to pay off his Democrat Party debt,” Loomer responded.

“You’re wrong,” Stone fired back in another tweet. “You have no fundamental understanding of the federal election law, which is why you lost two campaigns for Congress. Perhaps you should spend your time not attacking people who are on the same side as you are 2 days b4 the election #amatuer [sic]”

The Independent has contacted the Kennedy campaign for comment.

As of the end of September, the Kennedy campaign had $4.5m in federal debt, according to data obtained by The Daily Beast.

It’s not the first time Loomer has made headlines during this campaign. She earned widespread criticism, including from prominent Republicans, for a racist September social media post about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump says RFK Jr's proposed fluoride ban 'sounds OK'

Kennedy, a well-known proponent on debunked public health claims and an anti-vaxxer, has claimed he will be in charge of major government health initiatives under a Trump administration. The former president’s campaign said his claim was ‘premature’.

On the eve of the election, Kennedy said Trump would push to remove flouride from drinking water on his first day in office, rolling back a major, successful public health strategy aimed to strengthening teeth and preventing cavities.