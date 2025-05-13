Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Key players within the Make America Healthy Again movement are locked in a bitter public fight after one of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s top advisers clashed with a supplement CEO in an expletive-ridden phone call.

Calley Means, a special government employee for the Health and Human Services, accused The Wellness Company of leaking “provably untrue information” about his company, Truemed, to MAGA hardliner Laura Loomer.

The in-fighting comes as the MAHA movement has seen its influence grow considerably since President Donald Trump entered office, installing vaccine-skeptic Kennedy at the helm of the department.

Means called the company’s CEO, Pete Gillooly, in a rage Saturday and threatened to involve Kennedy and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, Politico first reported.

Last week, Loomer accused Means of committing tax fraud through his company, Truemed, which provides customers with letters from doctors that enable them to use pre-tax dollars to purchase health and wellness products via their insurance. Means vehemently denies the allegation.

open image in gallery Calley Means, a special government employee for Health and Human Services, is at the center of a MAHA dispute. Means has accused a supplement company of leaking false information to Laura Loomer. ( Getty )

Means pointed the finger at The Wellness Company as the source of the allegation, which the company denies.

“I am going to sue the s*** out of you and escalate this if it continues,” Means said, according to a transcript of the call seen by The Independent. “Now, if you want to get this into a thing, okay, where it blows up and I talk to Jay Bhattacharya, I talked to Bobby, I f***ing go crazy with all your advisors...many of whom are friends with me, okay?”

“If one more thing happens, I’m going to go to Jay Bhattacharya and Bobby and tell him that you and your cadre of Peter McCullough and Kelly Victory are spreading lies and trying to f*** with him and hurt his administration,” Means added, referring to two members of The Wellness Company’s medical board.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer accused Means of committing tax fraud through his company, Truemed, which provides customers with letters from doctors that enable them to use pre-tax dollars to purchase health and wellness products via their insurance. ( AP )

The Wellness Company, a supplement vendor whose medical board is made up of vaccine critics, has filed an official ethics complaint about Means’s conduct to the Office of the Special Counsel and other agencies. The complaint accuses Means of “misusing his position as a Special Government Employee to negotiate and level threats in the name of direct financial gain in his business Truemed.”

Loomer has been posting allegations on X about Calley and his “wellness influencer” sister Casey Means, who was tapped last week to serve as Trump’s surgeon general.

Means accused The Wellness Company’s founder, Foster Coulson, of leaking the false information to Loomer, which he denied to Politico. “I have never spoken to Laura Loomer in my entire life,” Coulson told the outlet.

Loomer also denied the allegation and said, “I look up stuff on my own.”

open image in gallery Means threatened to drag Kennedy into the dispute, according to a transcript of the call. It comes as MAHA movement’s influence has grown considerably since President Donald Trump entered office, installing vaccine-skeptic Kennedy at the helm of the department. ( AP )

The right-wing conspiracy theorist taunted Means ahead of the publication of Politico’s report Monday and posted on X that a “massive” and “devastating” story involving him was about to drop.

“No Laura - filing a fake complaint and leaking it to Politico is not ‘devastating,’” Means responded on X. “I received info that The Wellness Company engaged in an effort to compile and share provably untrue information. I called the CEO to inform him and request he stop before legal action.”

Means called the complaint “ridiculous” and accused Loomer of “throwing the absolute kitchen sink of stuff that is just lies.”

“It was completely appropriate to call the Wellness Company CEO and request he stop spreading lies,” Means added.

A cease and desist letter was sent by a lawyer for Truemed to Gillooly and Coulson on Monday, according to Politico.

“In order to protect the integrity of our investigative process, HHS is unable to confirm any specific investigations or inquiries that may be taking place within the office,” a Health and Human Services spokesperson told The Independent. “The Office of Civil Rights thoroughly reviews each complaint and determines if it has the legal authority to review and investigate the complaint,” the spokesperson added.