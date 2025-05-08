Ivanka Trump to push healthy foods as her company echoes MAHA mindset sweeping DC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivanka Trump is set to make a rare public appearance to promote access to healthy food in support of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement spreading through Washington, D.C.

Trump, 43, will speak at the Heartland Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Thursday, according to Axios.

She will use the occasion to spotlight her latest initiative to expand access to fresh produce, which comes as her return to the national stage after maintaining a relatively low profile during her father’s second term.

During the event, Ivanka will be interviewed by Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. Their discussion will focus on how private-sector innovations and whole-harvest sourcing are being leveraged to improve access to fresh food, support farmers, reduce waste, and create lasting, positive impacts in communities, the outlet reports.

This appearance will also mark the first time Trump publicly discusses her role as co-founder of Chicago-based Planet Harvest, which she launched in 2023 with Melissa Melshenker Ackerman, a seasoned produce supply chain expert and the company's CEO.

Ivanka Trump, 43, will speak Thursday about access to fresh produce at the Heartland Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas. ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Beginning with the [USDA's] Farmers to Families Food Box program during the COVID pandemic, I've developed a real passion for supporting American farmers and getting more food into communities in need,” Trump told Axios in a statement.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Trump, Thrive Global, and Planet Harvest for comment.

Led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA movement has become a key initiative of the Trump administration and a central cause for the MAGA base.

Trump served as an advisor during her father’s first presidential term from 2017 to 2021. Her role focused on advancing women's education and economic empowerment, supporting families, and promoting job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training, and entrepreneurship.

But when Donald Trump announced his third run for presidency in 2022, Ivanka Trump revealed she would not be joining him.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka Trump said in a social media statement.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor in President Donald Trump’s first administration from 2017 to 2021, share three children: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8.