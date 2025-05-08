Ivanka Trump to push healthy foods as her company echoes MAHA mindset sweeping DC
Ivanka Trump, who has kept a low profile during her father’s second term as president, will speak Thursday at the Heartland Summit in Arkansas
Ivanka Trump is set to make a rare public appearance to promote access to healthy food in support of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement spreading through Washington, D.C.
Trump, 43, will speak at the Heartland Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Thursday, according to Axios.
She will use the occasion to spotlight her latest initiative to expand access to fresh produce, which comes as her return to the national stage after maintaining a relatively low profile during her father’s second term.
During the event, Ivanka will be interviewed by Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. Their discussion will focus on how private-sector innovations and whole-harvest sourcing are being leveraged to improve access to fresh food, support farmers, reduce waste, and create lasting, positive impacts in communities, the outlet reports.
This appearance will also mark the first time Trump publicly discusses her role as co-founder of Chicago-based Planet Harvest, which she launched in 2023 with Melissa Melshenker Ackerman, a seasoned produce supply chain expert and the company's CEO.
"Beginning with the [USDA's] Farmers to Families Food Box program during the COVID pandemic, I've developed a real passion for supporting American farmers and getting more food into communities in need,” Trump told Axios in a statement.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Trump, Thrive Global, and Planet Harvest for comment.
Led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA movement has become a key initiative of the Trump administration and a central cause for the MAGA base.
Trump served as an advisor during her father’s first presidential term from 2017 to 2021. Her role focused on advancing women's education and economic empowerment, supporting families, and promoting job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training, and entrepreneurship.
But when Donald Trump announced his third run for presidency in 2022, Ivanka Trump revealed she would not be joining him.
“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka Trump said in a social media statement.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor in President Donald Trump’s first administration from 2017 to 2021, share three children: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8.
