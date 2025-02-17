RFK Jr shares bizarre pic with lizard, Russell Brand — and shirtless Dr. Oz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a bizarre photo featuring a lizard, comedian Russell Brand and a shirtless Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Kennedy, sworn into his cabinet position last week, shared the photo Sunday afternoon on X with the caption: “Northern Curly Tailed Lizard with Russel Brand & Dr Oz.” The photo shows Brand with his arm around the other two as Kennedy and Oz smile at the camera.

The trio have long been intertwined. Brand endorsed Kennedy’s independent presidential campaign last year. Meanwhile, Trump nominated Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a position in which he’d work closely with Kennedy.

open image in gallery Russell Brand (left), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (center) and Mehmet Oz stand together as Kennedy holds a lizard. Kennedy was confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary last week ( Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X )

The three have also spread health misinformation online throughout their careers.

Kennedy is himself an anti-vaccine activist, having spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and spreading the baseless claim that vaccines are linked to autism.

Kennedy has made other inflammatory remarks, including suggesting that Anne Frank was in a better situation when she hid from Nazis than Americans were under COVID-19 mandates and claiming COVID-19 was a “bioweapon” that targets “Caucasians and Black people” while sparing Ashkenazi Jewish and Chinese people.

However, he denied being “anti-vaccine” and even revealed his own children are vaccinated during his Senate confirmation hearing.

“News reports have claimed I am anti-vaccine and anti-industry. I am neither,” Kennedy said.

“I am pro-safety,” he added. “I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, and nobody called me anti-fish.”

open image in gallery RFK Jr hit back at claims that he was anti-vaccine during his Senate confirmation hearing, despite having a history of making inflammatory remarks on the subject. ( REUTERS )

Oz similarly used his TV series, The Dr Oz Show, to repeatedly spread medical misinformation, including by promoting a dubious supplement for cancer prevention and falsely claiming apple juice in the U.S. contained “troubling” levels of arsenic, The Independent previously reported. These claims were disproven by peer-reviewed studies and federal health agencies.

The TV personality also falsely claimed the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine can treat COVID-19. The FDA and World Health Organization have both said it’s unsafe to treat the viral infection, and a French study last year estimated that 16,990 patients in the US, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Turkey may have died as a result of the drug.

Brand, a British comedian, has also spread baseless conspiracy theories on the COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the climate crisis.

Two years ago, four women also accused the 49-year-old of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied these allegations, claiming all of his relationships have been “consensual.”