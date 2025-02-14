Russell Brand closes his addiction charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Brand has closed his charity for addiction and mental health support.

In 2023, four women accused the comedian and actor, 49, of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and starring in Hollywood films.

Brand vehemently denies the allegations and said all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

The Charity Commission said it was told on September 23 that Brand’s Stay Free Foundation “no longer operates and should be removed from the register of charities”.

It had a total income of £126,130, and expenditure of £52,353 as of June 2023.

The charity, which was described on its website as an organisation that focuses on “supporting people through recovery from addiction, their mental health issues and the non-profit organisations that help them”, was removed officially in January.

Following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, which was published in September 2023, a number of charities including the Trevi Women & Children’s Charity and the Treasures Foundation cut ties with Brand and his foundation.

open image in gallery Russell Brand has closed his charity (Philip Toscano/PA) ( PA Archive )

Brand has been outspoken in his memoirs and comedy shows about being rehabilitated from heroin addiction in 2003.

His Community festival had donated all profits to the Stay Free Foundation.

Last month, a BBC review into Brand’s conduct during his time with the corporation found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about the presenter and believed he “would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”.

The corporation apologised, and said it was of “great concern that some of these individuals” felt they could not make complaints about Brand when he was on BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008.

In November, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it was considering bringing charges against Brand.

The Met said it received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country after the investigation.

A man in his 40s was interviewed by officers three times under caution in relation to the allegations, the force said at the time.

Brand has been contacted for comment.