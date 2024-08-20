RFK Jr’s campaign is rapidly running out of cash

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign seems to be on the precipice of a positive cash flow problem, recent filings with the Federal Election Commission indicate.

At the end of last month, RFK Jr.’s campaign had $3.9 million cash on hand but owed $3.4 million, a sign that the independent presidential candidate is struggling to bring in money as the November election rapidly approaches.

In July, Kennedy’s campaign spent more than $7 million, according to raw FEC data, but only brought in roughly $5.6 million. Approximately $2.5 million of that was given directly by Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

FEC filings indicate that Shanahan is one of the largest donors to Kennedy’s campaign. She has poured millions of dollars into Kennedy’s campaign, donating thousands of dollars each month.

In an effort to cut back costs, Kennedy has not held many in-person rallies, opting for digital events – like a live stream on TikTok or X, or going on podcasts.

But as the stakes get higher and the two main candidates in the race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, get access to more money and resources it’s unclear how long Kennedy can remain a competitive contender.

Kennedy is said to have tapped up both the Trump and Harris campaigns in hopes of the promise of a cabinet position ( Getty Images )

Already, Kennedy is facing problems getting his name on the ballot in several states. In New York, challengers accused him of using a “sham” address while filing out forms to appear on the ballot, leading a judge to remove him from the ballot.

Similar challenges could be brought against the independent candidate in Georgia.

That is in addition to his polling numbers, which show his unfavorability rate is increasing as more embarrassing stories from his past become headlines. Earlier this year, Kennedy shared that doctors once found a dead brain worm inside him. He also admitted to leaving a dead bear cub in Central Park, solving a decade-long mystery.

With time and money running out, rumors emerged that Kennedy, who was originally running as a Democrat, spoke with both Trump and Harris about a potential position in their administrations in return for his endorsement.

However, a spokesperson for Harris said they have “no intention” of negotiating that possibility.