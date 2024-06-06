Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, there is a possibility he could go to prison – and top Republicans have privately said they’re preparing for the chance that he is in jail during the Republican National Committee (RNC) convention.

Just four days before the convention is set to take place, Trump will be sentenced in New York by Justice Juan Merchan who oversaw the hush-money trial. The former president could face jail time, probation, fines or other forms of punishment.

“Republicans, the top Republicans in this country, are privately telling me they’re not ruling out the possibility that Trump could be in prison when he accepts the nomination,” Robert Costa, a CBS News reporter, told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Trump, who has all but formally won the RNC nomination, could be in a sticky situation in July if Justice Merchan imposes the harshest penalty: four years in prison.

Former US president Donald Trump gives brief remarks alongside his attorney Todd Blanche after the conclusion of his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on 30 May 2024 ( Getty Images )

“For former president Trump, there is still a logistical nightmare on the horizon,” Costa said.

Todd Blanche, Trump’s lawyer, apparently told Costa that he was not ruling out the possibility of jail time.

Most likely, Trump will not face jail time as first-time offenders convicted of similar felonies (Class E) rarely get sentenced to prison. Given Trump’s status as a former president and current candidate, it would cause complications and could have implications for political tension in the country.

Instead, Justice Merchan could impose fines or probation – which still could impact how voters perceive the former president.

Polling from CBS News, found that 85 per cent of Republicans feel loyalty to Trump is important, while 15 per cent said it was unimportant. Though it is a small percentage, Trump and President Joe Biden – the presumed Democratic nominee – are polling very closely.

“There’s a real concern that some traditional Republicans, suburban Republicans, might look at someone being called a convicted felon and say, ‘I really can’t go there’, even as it motivates so many of Trump’s core supporters,” Costa said.