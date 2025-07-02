‘If you want Medicaid, get a f***ing job!’ Republicans take hard line in support of Trump bill despite constituent worries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nancy Mace grabbed her team, hopped in a van and raced back to Washington in her pajamas Wednesday to vote on President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” — driving through stormy weather after scores of flights into D.C. were canceled.

Mace, who is currently weighing a run for governor of South Carolina, knows that she needs the president’s endorsement to win in a state that overwhelmingly supported him in 2024. So the mad dash, and the show she put on social media about it all, makes sense politically.

But while the audience of one in the White House will appreciate the effort, many constituents back home may be far less pleased.

That’s because the Trump megabill forces states to carry part of the cost of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, if they have high rates of overpaying or underpaying recipients.

And Mace sounds ready to throw some pain in the direction of her home state in the name of fighting “waste, fraud and abuse.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ would force states like South Carolina to pay more for SNAP. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is fine with that. ( Getty Images )

“So under some of the provisions, our state may have to pay fines of upwards of $300 million if we don't get the fraudulent payments for SNAP under control,” she told The Independent.

The same goes for Medicaid.

“But if you're talking about able-bodied workers,” she continued, “my policy is, if you're an able-bodied person and you want Medicaid? Get a f***ing job.”

The Trump bill also puts rural hospitals at risk due to changes in how states can raise money for Medicaid.

In Fiscal Year 2024, South Carolina had a 9.25 percent error rate for SNAP, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, 64.7 percent of families in South Carolina on Medicaid have a full-time worker in their family.

“We're gonna be fined $300 million a year if our government doesn't get its s*** together,” Mace said. “If I run for governor, you can be damn sure that's No. 1 on my list.”

Many Americans continue to feel ambivalent of the bill. Quinnipiac University released a poll last week showing that 55 percent of Americans oppose the bill based on what they have heard. Americans are about evenly split on the work requirements, with 47 percent supporting work requirements and 46 percent opposing them.

That could complicate the prospects for ambitious Republicans. New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents a district that Democratic former Vice President Kamala Harris won in last year’s presidential election, echoed the sentiment. Like Mace, he is considering a run for governor and has long complained about the cap that the 2017 Trump tax cuts put on the State and Local Tax Deduction, commonly known as SALT

open image in gallery Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) cut a deal with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to exempt Alaska from some of the harshest requirements in the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill.’ ( REUTERS )

But Lawler said that the goal of the Trump legislation is to get states to run their programs properly.

“That's the objective, to get the program fixed so they should be working towards it,” he told The Independent. New York has a 14.09 percent error rate for SNAP.

Republicans have long called for work requirements for social safety net programs, with some policy successes. But the current bill’s work and cost-sharing provisions became a sticking point during the Senate debate.

In the Senate, Republicans cut a deal with Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, whose state has an inordinately high error rate partially because of its rural population, to exempt it state from the cost-sharing part of the bill, which Democrats excoriated.

But Rep. Buddy Carter, who is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia, defended the change in policy.

“We improved the program,” he told The Independent. ‘We made sure that people who are on there should be on there, they're going to be off of that. Now we're going to make it better for those who truly need it.”

Carter is running to represent a state with a large error rate of 15.65 percent.

But Democrats say this will hurt states’ ability to provide SNAP benefits. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for governor in New Jersey, specifically said it was unfair, “especially from a state that sends $70 billion more to the federal government than we get back.

“If they're not going to run their programs, why are we paying taxes?” Sherrill told The Independent.