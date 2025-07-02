House members in mad scramble back to DC to vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ after heading home for July 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of the House of Representatives from both parties were forced to return to Washington, D.C. to vote on President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” after the Senate passed it, Politico reported.

With Trump exerting great pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson to get the bill to his desk for a signing before the July 4 holiday, the House plans to vote on the bill as soon as possible.

That triggered a mad dash back to the nation’s capital and comes amid a Republican rift over the amended bill — which would force cuts to Medicaid and makes states shoulder more of the cost for food assistance while extending the 2017 tax cuts Trump signed.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posted that she and her team would travel back from South Carolina by van.

“We have secured a van for a DC road trip tonight to make it in time for votes on BBB tomorrow,” Mace posted.

Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is running for Illinois’ open Senate seat, hosted a Zoom town hall as he drove 14 hours to Washington after his flight was canceled.

“We made it,” he said. “Drove overnight from IL to vote NO on this Large Lousy Law.”

By coincidence, Rep. Derek Tran of California wound up stranded in the Pittsburgh airport, so he and fellow Democratic Rep. Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania drove to Washington and hosted a virtual town hall as well.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin posted how his flight was canceled because of thunderstorms, so he would drive to Chicago to make an early flight to Washington.

The bill passed the House of Representatives narrowly last month, partially due to the fact that three Democratic members of Congress had died. House Speaker Mike Johnson has scheduled a vote for the morning.

The vote comes after the Senate conducted a marathon 27-hour vote-a-rama before passing the bill by a 51-50 margin with Vice President JD Vance breaking a tie in the Senate. Three Republicans--Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina--opposed the bill.

But many House members have criticized the bill. During a House Rules Committee hearing, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who criticized the bill last month but nonetheless voted for it, said the Senate “failed” with the bill.

Plenty of Republican members also fear the cuts to Medicaid could disproportionately hurt their constituents.