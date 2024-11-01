Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Super PAC run by former GOP operatives that’s been working to convert former Trump voters into supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris is making a final push in key swing states with a massive billboard campaign meant to hammer home the message that it’s ok for a Republican to vote for a Democrat this time around.

On Friday, Republican Voters Against Trump rolled out a six-figure campaign to cover the sides of main roads in three key swing states with signs featuring ex-Trump voters who are now voting for Harris.

The billboards will be placed in “swarms” in which multiple signs will greet drivers, back-to-back, as they commute over the next few days. They will run in the Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Detroit media markets on November 1 and November 4.

Each of them features the photo of one of the former Republican voters who has appeared in the group’s ad campaign, with the message: “I’m a former Trump voter, I’m voting for Harris” and “I’m a former Trump voter, I won’t vote for Trump.”

A spokesperson for the group said “thousands of voters” are expected to see the billboards as they drive to the polls over the next few days, and explained that the campaign has been tailored to persuade “a critical constituency of voters in the swing states” — right-leaning independents and registered Republicans who haven’t yet made up their minds on who to cast a ballot for on Tuesday.

Republican Voters Against Trump is running these billboards in the Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Detroit media markets this weekend ( Republican Voters Against Trump )

“There is a critical mass of Americans who cast votes for Trump in the past and are supporting Harris this time around,” the group’s executive director, Sarah Longwell, said in a statement.

“These are the strongest possible messengers for reaching persuadable, conservative-leaning swing voters in the Blue Wall. We couldn’t think of a better closing message,” she added.

Longwell, who is also publisher of the anti-Trump conservative news site The Bulwark, started the RVAT project during the 2020 election cycle.

This year, the group has spent more than $40 million in an effort to sway Republicans who are not enthusiastic about voting for Trump for the third consecutive presidential election.