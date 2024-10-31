Trump and Harris campaign out West in final sprint to Election Day: Live updates
Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are out on the campaign trail, with the Republican holding an impromptu press conference from a garbage truck on Wednesday
With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters.
The Democratic presidential nominee has hit back at her Republican rival after he vowed to “protect” women “whether the women like it or not” at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.
“Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not,” Harris posted on X.
In a bizarre stunt prior to his speech, Trump had posed in a garbage truck dressed as a sanitation worker in an attempt to troll Harris and Joe Biden after the latter allegedly called MAGA voters “garbage” in anger over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.
The publicity gimmick was not entirely a success, with Trump struggling to climb into the waste collection vehicle’s cab, looking ridiculous in a high-visibility vest and spending time circling the airport tarmac to no obvious end.
The latest swing state polling meanwhile puts Harris narrowly ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Trump plays video of mother blaming Harris for death of 12-year-old daughter
Trump played a video showing a mother speaking about the murder of her 12-year-old daughter, blaming Kamala Harris and Democratic border policies.
“There are hundreds and even thousands of cases like that, and it's people coming into this country that are horrible people, horrible people, I don't like saying that, but they're horrible people,” Trump said. “And they come in totally unvetted, totally unchecked through this ridiculous open border policy that she and the radical left have.”
Trump claims about winning New Mexico twice fact checked: ‘Just so much wild lying'
Trump conducts impromptu ‘poll’
Trump conducted an impromptu “poll” during his New Mexico rally about whether Hispanic people prefer the term Latino.
The crowd at the rally strongly showed their preference for the term Hispanic.
Trump appeared to attempt to improve his relationship with Hispanic voters, showering them with praise, after several speakers at his Sunday event at Madison Square Garden made denigrating comments about the group, including one calling Puerto Rico an “island of floating garbage.”
‘At least, Hillary was intelligent'
As Trump lambasted Kamala Harris during his rally in New Mexico on Thursday, he said, “She's worse than crooked Hillary. At least, Hillary was intelligent. She was a very intelligent one. This one is a total stiff. You can't have her as your president.”
“She's talking about, ‘we're going to have unity.’ And then she calls me a fascist, just in the next sentence,” Trump added.
“Hillary was a liar and a scoundrel and a horrible human being, but she didn't lie as much as Kamala,” he claimed, before adding that he would expand fracking operations.
‘Your votes are rigged, we can win New Mexico’
Trump opened his New Mexico rally by claiming that he could win the state which has not voted for a Republican for president since 2004.
“They all said, ‘Don't come. I said, why? You can't win New Mexico. I said, Look, your votes are rigged.’ We can win New Mexico,” Trump told the Halloween audience.
“Why they don't want to stop the people pouring across the border that are murderers. They're killers, they're drug addicts, they're drug dealers, they're gang members. Why do Mexico want to keep it going like it is? So you know, we almost won it twice,” he added.
Trump suggested that he could win heavily Democratic states like California as long as the votes are “honest.”
Harris campaign publishes ad referencing Trump comedian’s ‘island of garbage’ joke
Live: Trump holds New Mexico rally on Halloween
Former Trump attorney has law license suspended for 2020 plot
Kenneth Chesebro’s law license in New York has been suspended over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The attorney, who helped put together the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot, pleaded guilty in October last year to being part of a conspiracy in the Georgia election subversion case.
In June of this year, Chesebro was charged with forgery in Wisconsin by the state’s attorney general.
Jesse Watters tells his wife that secretly voting for Kamala Harris would be like ‘having an affair’
Fox News host Jesse Watters said during a segment of The Five that if his wife secretly voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, it would be “like having an affair.”
The panel was discussing a recent Harris campaign ad voiced by actress Jessica Roberts, suggesting to women that they can vote for the VP without telling their Trump-backing husbands.
Watters admitted in 2018 that his relationship with his now-wife Emma DiGiovine began as an affair during his first marriage. DiGiovine was a producer on his show at the time, according to Mediaite. The affair led to Watters’s first wife filing for divorce.
Jesse Watters says secretly voting for Kamala Harris would be like ‘having an affair’
Fox News host says vote for Harris ‘violates the sanctity of our marriage. What else is she keeping from me? What is she lying about?’
Walz says women voters will ‘send a loud and clear message to Donald Trump'
Tim Walz said on Thursday that women voters will “send a loud and clear message to Donald Trump ... whether he likes it or not.”
The Harris campaign has seized on comments from Trump on Wednesday night saying that he would protect women whether they “like it or not.”
