Federal agents shoot and wound two people in Portland, police say

Federal agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, according to police, just a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.

"These individuals are still alive, and we’re hoping for more positive updates," Portland City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney said at a City Council meeting on Thursday.

The federal agents involved are members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, sources told ABC News. Rep. Maxine Dexter, who represents East Portland, said she had reports the agents were “federal immigration officials.”

Elite Border Patrol personnel have deployed alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across the U.S. as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing deportation crackdown, including in Portland.

After receiving reports of a shooting around 2:20pm and confirming federal agents had been involved, Portland police soon “found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds” nearby in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside, officials said.

“Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. “The patients were transported to the hospital.”

The incident occurred across two scenes, according to Portland police: the site of the shooting at 10200 SE Main Street, and about three miles away at SE 146th Ave and East Burnside, where the wounded were found.

“Portland is not a ‘training ground’ for militarized agents, and the ‘full force’ threatened by the administration has deadly consequences,” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson wrote in a statement.

“Federal militarization undermines effective, community‑based public safety, and it runs counter to the values that define our region,” he added. “I will use every legal and legislative tool available to protect our residents' civil and human rights.”

Portland police were not involved in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.